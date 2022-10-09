Delightful new photos show Mrs Johnson with her children as Boris’s shares never-before-seen snaps

A series of black-and-white photographs offers a glimpse into Carrie Johnson’s playful relationship with her two children.

Four never-before-seen photographs show Mrs. Johnson relaxing on a blanket in a flowery meadow with two-year-old Wilf and his younger sister Romy.

In one photo, she’s rocking Romy on her lap while Wilf clambers onto her back. In another, she smiles as Wilf points to the sky above.

A close-up shows her smiling admiringly at Wilf, who apparently inherited his unruly hair from his father, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ms Johnson shared the photos with friends on Instagram, writing: ‘It’s crazy how fast your babies are growing.

These photos were taken almost 6 months ago by my dear friend @fultonphoto8raphy.

“Wilf looks so grown up now and Romy is racing around too, hot on his heels. It goes so quickly! Please, slow down!’

The family would move to a new home in Herne Hill, South London, after selling their home in Camberwell and moving out of No. 10.

Their home in Camberwell was up for sale for £1.6 million, £400,000 more than they paid for it.

The couple’s £3m budget should have been no less than adequate, as properties in leafy Dulwich Village have sold an average of £1,820,887 over the past year, Zoopla said.

The couple bought the Victorian four bedroom semi in Camberwell in July 2019 when Mr Johnson became Prime Minister.

They made the purchase after being forced to vacate their nearby flat when neighbors called police after reports of explosive queues.

However, the Johnsons did not spend any time at the property after moving to Downing Street. The couple are set to make around £400,000 if they get the asking price for the house, bought for £1.2 million.

They made thousands of pounds renting out the property during their stay in Westminster.

According to the MPs’ register of interests, the Prime Minister enjoyed a rental income of at least £10,000 a year.

A source previously told The Sun: ‘Carrie and Boris are looking for a place to take root, away from the glare of central London.

PREMIER HOME: The garden of the £1.6 million home in Camberwell, which the Johnsons bought for £1.2 million in July 2019

‘Now that they have Wilfred and Romy, a family home with a large garden is a must. That’s exactly what Dulwich has to offer.

“The irony that he wanted to imitate Churchill, but ended up following in Thatcher’s footsteps in ending his prime ministership, is not lost on his colleagues.”

This comes after Carrie, 34, was spotted with Wilfred at Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent during a trip to the breeding reserve for rare and endangered animals in September.

She looked cheerful as she took a walk in the 600-acre Kentish Savanna, where adult tickets cost £29 and children’s tickets £26 for entry, which included a truck safari they also took.

Mr and Mrs Johnson enter number 10 after the 2019 election, before their wedding

When Boris Johnson left office last month, Carrie paid an emotionally nostalgic tribute to her family’s time at No10 today.

The Prime Minister’s wife posted a photo in which the family, including son Wilf and daughter Romy, enter the well-known front door ‘for the last time together’.

This suggests Johnson does not expect to return to power, despite his supporters’ calls for him to return to power in the future.

She also thanked the staff at Downing Street and the Prime Minister’s country retreat, Checkers, for their kindness, especially towards the children.

On Instagram, Ms Johnson wrote: ‘For the last time together through the No10 door. I expect Wilf and Romy won’t remember, but they had an incredibly happy start to their lives growing up here.”

