Delighted viewers praise the BBC for showing Paddington 2 after the Queen’s emotional funeral

Viewers have praised the BBC for giving an ‘appropriate end’ to the Queen’s funeral after the state funeral by showing the much-loved Paddington 2.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest last night after six hours of coverage of the spectacular funeral ceremony on the BBC.

Paddington Bear became closely associated with the Queen after the two appeared together in a surprise sketch for the monarch’s platinum anniversary celebrations.

While hundreds of thousands of people mourned the Queen after she passed away on September 8, many left Paddington flowers and toys in tribute to her at the gates of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

The move to show Paddington 2 after the Queen’s funeral was hailed as ‘fantastic’ by viewers. It followed an adorable skit, in which the monarch chatted with Paddington and pulled a sandwich from her handbag during her platinum anniversary celebrations, pictured

The beloved moment in TV history prompted people to leave Paddington toy bears on the walls of Buckingham Palace as news broke of the Queen’s death

After the service for Queen Elizabeth St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the BBC delighted viewers by continuing the moving tribute and showing Paddington 2 on BBC One.

Many praised the choice online – one viewer said, ‘Cherry on top? Yes! After a day full of emotions for so many people, I’m glad the BBC has decided to show Paddington 2 tonight.’

Another added the iconic film: ‘A fitting end to the day from the BBC with Paddington 2, still one of the best films we’ve produced in the last decade.’

One fan said: ‘My boy sleeps with two Paddington toys every night and it’s the third time I’ve watched Paddington 2 in the last month and I’m still not bored, great BBC pick after today.’

Many also shared cartoons of Paddington and the Queen in tribute to the late monarch, many of which were left outside royal palaces.

A mourner who shared one of the cartoons also praised the BBC’s choice, joking: ‘Omg they are literally showing Paddington 2.

Another fan said: ‘Paddington 2 is a perfect and fitting end to the day, good decision BBC, I think the Queen would like it.’

One viewer added: ‘Paddington 2 is on BBC One and it warms my heart.’

Royal fan Tom Murrary, nine, clutched his Paddington Bear while watching Her Majesty’s state funeral on a big screen in the grounds of Belfast City Hall on Monday

This woman, decked out in the red, white and blue of the Union flag, sat next to a large Paddington Bear doll in Hyde Park, London, during the Queen’s farewell yesterday

Meanwhile, today it emerged that Paddington Bears who have left Green and Hyde Parks in tribute to the Queen could end up in storage as decisions about their future prove to be a thorny issue.

The Peruvian hug became an unlikely symbol of grief in the wake of Her Majesty’s passing last week.

Hundreds of the furry blue sports figures of duffle coats were laid in the Queen’s honor at locations such as Green Park and Hyde Park.

There were so many that the organizers requested that only floral tributes be left, effectively banning the bears.

Dozens of Paddingtons left in parts of London in tribute to the Queen could be left in storage, it has been claimed today

But the polite question fell on deaf ears and the Paddingtons kept coming, with many clearly visible and on site this morning.

In about a week, the flower arrangements will be carefully removed and made into compost for use in the parks.

But a decision on the Paddingtons and other toys has not yet been made, with the plan currently to store them until someone can call on their future.

The organizers have to make a tough decision as they are of obvious emotional value, but after at least a week in the elements, it seems unlikely they will be in a state to be given away.