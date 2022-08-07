Deliciously Ella creator Ella Mills wants to be a healthy food campaigner like Jamie Oliver

Her food empire is valued at around £60 million, but Ella Mills isn’t one to count her money. She has revealed that she would like to follow in Jamie Oliver’s footsteps and become committed to food advocacy.

The 31-year-old, left, behind Deliciously Ella told You magazine today, “I know the best I can do is work directly to change the way people eat.”

Over the past decade, Ella’s empire has grown from a humble blog to a company that sells a food product almost every two seconds — and her plans for the future underline a commendable determination to spread her message.

She reveals that the cruel trolling she endured after her first book, Deliciously Ella in 2015, nearly forced her to quit her business.

“We had moved from a niche market to people talking about you instead of you,” she said.

‘I was so young and out of my depth and confused. I didn’t know what I was doing… I definitely had moments from 2015 to 2017 when I thought, ‘Do I really want to do this?’ ‘

Ella said it was her online community that kept her going, adding: “When you hear from people saying this has changed their lives, you think, ‘Who cares about this random person I’ve never met? met me and who doesn’t like me?’ ‘

Her range has now grown to 40 vegan products – including her original cocoa and almond energy balls – all of which are sold in 6,000 UK stores.

Ella’s mother is supermarket heiress Camilla Davan Sainsbury, but she says no alms was received from either parent.

“My family hasn’t worked at Sainsbury’s since I was born,” Ella said. “Ironically, they were one of the last retailers to supply us.

But there’s a ghost that comes from my great-great-grandfather, who started one of the biggest brands in the country.”

If she goes into ‘food politics’, Ella can turn to her father, former Labor MP Shaun Woodward, for advice.

Meanwhile, her husband Matthew Mills, the chief executive of Deliciously Ella, is also considering following in the family’s footsteps with a candidacy for parliament.

Matthew is the son of the late cabinet minister Dame Tessa Jowell and Ella said it was “certainly on the air” that he would one day act as an MP.

The couple met through their parents in what Ella called “an arranged marriage.” The mother of two added: ‘The first two times we met, it was a business meeting and not a date.

“In the end he asked me to dinner and three days later we moved in together.”