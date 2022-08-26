Delfina Blaquier, the wife of Prince Harry’s polo BFF Nacho Figueras, steps out in cream dress

Prince Harry rubbed the shoulder with one of his wife’s glamorous BFFs at the polo yesterday.

Delfina Blaquier was caught wearing a chic cream ensemble when she stepped outside to watch a charity polo tournament in Colorado.

The 41-year-old Argentine is married to Prince Harry’s polo friend Nacho Figueras, 45, who has been described as the ‘David Beckham of polo’.

She often attends matches to support her husband and his close friend the Duke of Sussex, 37.

Yesterday she donned a chic £294 cream Simon Miller dress as she cheered the pair on to victory in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen.

Delfina paired the long, fitted Draco dress with a pair of £655 yellow Gianvito Rossi Bijoux sandals and a £1,240 Gucci Dionysus jumbo GG chain purse.

The mother of four shielded herself from the sun and added a casual touch to the ensemble by wearing a straw hat over her short blonde bob.

Meanwhile, she looked fresh and appeared to have a makeup-free look.

Throughout the day, the 41-year-old was caught laughing and chatting with Prince Harry – who scored five goals during the match – and her husband Nacho.

Delfina, the daughter of an Argentine polo player, grew up in Buenos Aires.

She was an athlete until she was 18, representing her country in several competitions in the high jump.

She attended college and graduated with a degree in landscape design before becoming a professional model and photographer.

Delfina first met her husband during a polo match in Buenos Aires in 1997. The couple began dating in early 1998, welcomed their first son in 2000, and married in December 2005.

The mother of four describes her family’s lifestyle as “nomadic.” Although based outside of Buenos Aires, they do a lot of globetrotting because Nacho has to travel for his athletic career, and they usually accompany him

They now have four children together: Hilario, 21; Aurora, 16; Artemo, 11; and Alba, eight.

Delfina writes on her blog that her children are homeschooled as a result of their nomadic lifestyle, while the family travels the world for Nacho’s career.

Although the clan spends a lot of time on the road, they are based outside of Buenos Aires, where they own a 30-acre farm with some 40 world-class polo horses in 38,750-square-meter stables designed by Argentine architect Juan Ignacio Ramos.

Their childhood home is just a five minute walk from the stables.

In addition to supporting her husband’s career and taking care of her children, Delfina has a busy creative career.

In 2018, she founded the fashion brand Àcheval Pampa, with the label making its debut on Paris Fashion Week AW18.

The designs are inspired by her Argentine heritage and reach a lofty gaucho style, an equestrian fashion of South American cowboys.

She also spends a lot of time on We Are Figueras, her fashion and lifestyle blog that she created to share her family’s travels.

On the blog she writes: ‘As the kids got older I started to feel like I had to do something for myself, I consider myself a creative type and all had ideas to do something fun.

Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier married on December 15, 2005 (pictured) after first meeting in 1997

Now the couple shares four children (pictured) and often documents the family’s “nomadic” lifestyle as they travel the world for Nacho’s career

The couple are friends with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle and are pictured here during their wedding in May 2018.

‘Creating a blog was a lot of fun, and a lot of work. I thought it was a great idea to give my opinion and share with you things that I like to do, see, watch, get or even visit.

“There’s so much out there, and I thought it was a good idea to do it everywhere I was.”

The polo couple has been friends with Prince Harry for years and were among the few to attend arguably one of the most exclusive events of the decade: the 2018 wedding of the Royal Family to Meghan Markle.

They may have been overshadowed at the event by stars like singer Ellie Goulding, David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John and Oprah Winfrey, but their presence confirmed how much their friendship is valued by the royal couple.