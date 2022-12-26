Dele Alli spends Christmas day on the bench after the former Spurs star remained an unused substitute for Besiktas

Dele Alli’s week went from bad to worse as he remained an unused substitute on the Besiktas bench during the Christmas Day game.

The former Spurs star has had a rough few days after he was booed by his own Besiktas fans when they substituted him on 29 minutes during a clash against a third division side.

The 26-year-old took to social media to reassure fans of his love for the game, but that didn’t seem to convince his Besiktas boss to take him on the pitch during their Christmas Day match.

Dele Alli remained at the unused substitute for Besiktas on Christmas Day (Alli pictured at Everton)

The former Spurs star has had a steamy time since joining Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

The Turkish Super Lig was one of the few European leagues to host matches on Christmas Day and saw Alli’s Besiktas travel to mid-table Gaziantep.

However, it was not a holiday to remember for the former England international, as he did not appear as a substitute.

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes opted not to use the former Everton midfielder as one of his four replacements.

Former Southampton star Nathan Redmond and former West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku were two of the players chosen before Alli.

Wout Weghorst, who faced Lionel Messi during the World Cup, scored Besiktas’ only goal on his return to international duty.

Wout Weghorst scored the only goal of the game for Besiktas and they ended up drawing 1-1

It’s been a tough week for Alli and after he was booed by his own fans against a Turkish third division side, he shared a post on Instagram with his followers.

The image posted on Instagram shows Alli hugging a soccer ball to his chest at Besiktas training.

While the caption reads: ‘You saved my life. That’s why I’ll always love you’, followed by a heart and a soccer emoji, to show that she’s talking about the sport.

Alli shared this photo on Instagram after being booed by his own followers in Turkey.

Sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci has been baffled by his struggles since joining the club, recently admitting that no one can find a way to get him back to his best.

Alli joined Besiktas on a season-long loan from Everton in August after failing to revive his form at Goodison Park, marking a nightmarish fall from grace for a player who once lit up the Premier League at 21.

The MK Dons academy graduate has not lived up to his early days at Tottenham, where he scored 69 goals in 267 appearances before departing at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.