<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dele Alli enjoyed a romantic date night with his model girlfriend Cindy Kimberly on Tuesday, in the Turkish city of Istanbul, after taking out a loan to Besiktas.

The footballer, 26, shared a sweet photo with the gorgeous Sports Illustrated star, 23, as they enjoyed a cozy candlelit dinner together.

“Amazing view,” Alli captioned his post, as Cindy took your breath away in a plunging bustier top as she playfully stared into the distance.

‘Amazing view’: Dele Alli enjoyed a romantic date night with his model girlfriend Cindy Kimberly, in the Turkish city of Istanbul, on Tuesday after completing a loan to Besiktas

Behind Cindy, who was reportedly Justin Bieber’s former crush, was also a view of a bridge in the city.

Cindy, who modeled for Sports Illustrated, sported a deep golden tan and wore her long dark locks over her shoulders.

Last week, the Everton midfielder was confirmed by Besiktas that he is on a season-long loan in Turkey.

Move: Last week, the Everton midfielder was confirmed by Besiktas for a season contract in Turkey. Pictured training in Istanbul before a match on August 29

Alli went public with Cindy in June, as the pair pack on the PDA during a pre-season break in Capri, Italy.

The couple just couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they lay on the luxury boat in the sun and engaged in many passionate kisses and hugs.

The sportsman divorced his model beau Ruby Mae, 24, in March with friends who apparently blamed the amount of time he spent playing online video game Fortnite.

The couple had started dating in 2016 but broke up briefly in 2018 before getting back together.

New romance: Alli went public with Cindy in June, with the pair on the PDA during a pre-season break in Capri, Italy

In March 2021, Alli was rumored to be dating the 20-year-old daughter of Man City boss Pep Guardiola after they were pictured kissing on a rooftop bar, but they were thought to have split up five months later. gone.

The outing came as it was reported that Alli was “disturbed” about his breakup with Ruby Mae and looking for love on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Meanwhile, Cindy made headlines in 2015 when Justin Bieber randomly shared a photo of her on Instagram, writing, ‘Omg who is this!!’

Making headlines: The sportsman divorced his model beau Ruby Mae, 24, in March with friends apparently blaming the amount of time he spent playing online video game Fortnite

He later continued to like her photos on social media, shortly after his split from singer Selena Gomez.

Cindy responded to the stories at the time by writing: “So I don’t know how to deal with this, but I only have instagram and tumblr, so everything else people think is fake (I used to have a twitter account but I have .) ‘

She has also been associated with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, but always insisted they were nothing more than friends.

She told Europa Press in 2029: ‘For now we are friends, I am not excluding anyone in general. All friendships are open to love, my heart is 70 percent occupied.

“It’s because of my cats and my mother.”