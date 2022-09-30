Delayed slow ocean response to carbon dioxide removal causes asymmetric tropical rainfall change
The use of fossil fuels produces large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2), one of the main greenhouse gases responsible for global warming. Climate changes with increasing CO2 radiative forcing (called “CO2 ramp-up”) have been projected on a large scale using numerical experiments. For a carbon neutral world, more studies have begun to focus on the regional climate responses to decreasing CO2 forcing from a high CO2 concentration to the pre-industrial level (called “CO2 runout”).
A new study, published in the journal science bulletinshows that the changes in tropical rainfall – one of the key indicators of global climate change – are asymmetric at the same warming level (such as 2°C) during CO2 getting on and off. The spatial variation of tropical rainfall change is stronger during CO2 slope downwards then upwards, increasing over the equatorial Pacific with a southern extension, but decreasing above the intertropical convergence zone of the pacific and the convergence zone in the south pacific. This study is based on an idealized CO2 ramp-up/ramp-down scenario, where the CO2 continuously increasing by 1% yearly−1 from the pre-industrial level to a quadrupled level during the ramp-up, followed by the ramp-down at the same rate of 1% per year−1 to reach the pre-industrial level.
Using a moisture budget decomposition method, the researchers show that this asymmetric change in tropical rainfall is mainly due to the change in tropical circulation, which is further closely related to the change in local sea surface temperature (SST).
“The multi-timescale processes can become entangled during the CO2 ramp-up/ramp-down scenario, creating a complex, time-evolving pattern of changes in tropical rainfall,” explains the corresponding author, Dr. Ping Huang, a professor at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences “These time-dependent SST responses during the two periods are a hybrid of responses at different time scales.”
The researchers apply a timescale decomposition method to the climate response (developed in previous studies to understand the confused evolutions of responses at different timescales) to separate the effects of SST responses at different timescales on tropical rainfall. A fast SST response and a slow one based on processes at different time scales are defined to be evaluated in terms of their time-varying contributions and effects in the context of the CO2 ramp-up/ramp-down scenario.
The results show that the impact of the fast SST response on the change of tropical rainfall is much weaker than that of the slow SST response during CO2 and its contribution is also much smaller. The slow SST response may cause a stronger change in tropical rainfall due to an El Niño-like warming pattern over the equatorial eastern Pacific Ocean. A stronger warming of the subsoil during the CO2 The run-out suppresses the ocean’s dynamic thermostat effect, leading to the El Niño-like warming pattern.
“Our results indicate that reducing the global mean temperature increase below a certain target, such as 2°C, by removing CO.2may not restore the distribution of tropical convection, with potentially devastating effects on global climate,” concludes the first author, Dr. Shijie Zhou, a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.
