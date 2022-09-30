Delayed slow ocean response to carbon dioxide removal causes asymmetric tropical rainfall change

2. (a) The 21-year average of atmospheric CO 2 concentration (green) and the annual mean changes in the global mean surface temperature (red) and rainfall (blue) in the CO 2 ramp-up/ramp-down experiment. The dotted vertical line indicates the year 140, when the CO 2 concentration peaks. The two gray bands covering the years 62-81 and 237-256 indicate the two representative time slices of 2°C global warming during ramp-up and ramp-down. Changes in tropical rainfall (b, c) and the thermodynamic (d, e) and dynamic (f, g) components in the 2 °C warming time slices during CO 2 ramp-up (b, d, f) and ramp-up (c, e, g). The contours in (b) represent the climatology of tropical rainfall in piControl (range: 2 mm d−1). The spatial correlation coefficients between the sum of the thermodynamic and dynamic components and changes in tropical rainfall are shown in the upper right corners of (b) and (c). Stipling in (bg) indicates that at least five of the six models agree on the sign of the multimodel mean. Credit: Science China Press” width=”624″ height=”530″/> Evolution of the global mean and patterns of change in surface temperature and rainfall during the CO 2 build-up and breakdown periods. (a) The 21-year average of atmospheric CO 2 concentration (green) and the annual mean changes in the global mean surface temperature (red) and rainfall (blue) in the CO 2 ramp-up/ramp-down experiment. The dotted vertical line indicates year 140, when the CO 2 concentration peaks. The two gray bands covering the years 62-81 and 237-256 indicate the two representative time slices of 2°C global warming during ramp-up and ramp-down. Changes in tropical rainfall (b, c) and the thermodynamic (d, e) and dynamic (f, g) components in the 2 °C warming time during CO 2 ramp-up (b, d, f) and ramp-down (c, e, g). The contours in (b) represent the climatology of tropical rainfall in piControl (range: 2 mm d−1). The spatial correlation coefficients between the sum of the thermodynamic and dynamic components and changes in tropical rainfall are shown in the upper right corners of (b) and (c). Stipling in (bg) indicates that at least five of the six models agree on the sign of the multimodel mean. Credit: Science China Press



The use of fossil fuels produces large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), one of the main greenhouse gases responsible for global warming. Climate changes with increasing CO 2 radiative forcing (called “CO 2 ramp-up”) have been projected on a large scale using numerical experiments. For a carbon neutral world, more studies have begun to focus on the regional climate responses to decreasing CO 2 forcing from a high CO 2 concentration to the pre-industrial level (called “CO 2 runout”).

A new study, published in the journal science bulletinshows that the changes in tropical rainfall – one of the key indicators of global climate change – are asymmetric at the same warming level (such as 2°C) during CO 2 getting on and off. The spatial variation of tropical rainfall change is stronger during CO 2 slope downwards then upwards, increasing over the equatorial Pacific with a southern extension, but decreasing above the intertropical convergence zone of the pacific and the convergence zone in the south pacific. This study is based on an idealized CO 2 ramp-up/ramp-down scenario, where the CO 2 continuously increasing by 1% yearly−1 from the pre-industrial level to a quadrupled level during the ramp-up, followed by the ramp-down at the same rate of 1% per year−1 to reach the pre-industrial level.

Using a moisture budget decomposition method, the researchers show that this asymmetric change in tropical rainfall is mainly due to the change in tropical circulation, which is further closely related to the change in local sea surface temperature (SST).

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/1664573636_526_Delayed-slow-ocean-response-to-carbon-dioxide-removal-causes-asymmetric.jpg" alt="Vertraagde langzame reactie van de oceaan op CO2-verwijdering veroorzaakt asymmetrische verandering van tropische regenval" title="Patroon van tropische SST-veranderingen en de ontleding van de tijdschaal. Veranderingen in tropische SST in 2 ° C opwarmingstijdplakken tijdens CO 2 ramp-up (a) and -down (b). The normalized fast (c) and slow (d) changes in tropical SST. (e, f) As in (c, d) but with the tropical mean (shown in the upper right corner) removed. (g) The 21-year mean contribution of the fast (Ft; blue) and slow (St; red) reactions in the CO 2 ramp-up/ramp-down experiment. Their sum (purple) is comparable to the total global warming (black). Credit: Science China Press”/> Pattern of tropical SST changes and the timescale decomposition. Changes in tropical SST in warming time slices of 2°C during CO 2 ascending (a) and -down (b). The normalized fast (c) and slow (d) changes in tropical SST. (e, f) As in (c, d) but with the tropical mean (shown in the upper right corner) removed. (g) The 21-year mean contribution of the fast (Ft; blue) and slow (St; red) responses in the CO 2 ramp-up/ramp-down experiment. Their sum (purple) is comparable to the total global warming (black). Credit: Science China Press



“The multi-timescale processes can become entangled during the CO 2 ramp-up/ramp-down scenario, creating a complex, time-evolving pattern of changes in tropical rainfall,” explains the corresponding author, Dr. Ping Huang, a professor at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences “These time-dependent SST responses during the two periods are a hybrid of responses at different time scales.”

The researchers apply a timescale decomposition method to the climate response (developed in previous studies to understand the confused evolutions of responses at different timescales) to separate the effects of SST responses at different timescales on tropical rainfall. A fast SST response and a slow one based on processes at different time scales are defined to be evaluated in terms of their time-varying contributions and effects in the context of the CO 2 ramp-up/ramp-down scenario.

The results show that the impact of the fast SST response on the change of tropical rainfall is much weaker than that of the slow SST response during CO 2 and its contribution is also much smaller. The slow SST response may cause a stronger change in tropical rainfall due to an El Niño-like warming pattern over the equatorial eastern Pacific Ocean. A stronger warming of the subsoil during the CO 2 The run-out suppresses the ocean’s dynamic thermostat effect, leading to the El Niño-like warming pattern.

“Our results indicate that reducing the global mean temperature increase below a certain target, such as 2°C, by removing CO. 2 may not restore the distribution of tropical convection, with potentially devastating effects on global climate,” concludes the first author, Dr. Shijie Zhou, a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Delayed slow ocean response to CO2 removal causes asymmetric change in tropical rainfall

More information:

Shijie Zhou et al, Varying contributions of fast and slow reactions cause asymmetric tropical rainfall change between CO 2 getting on and off, science bulletin (2022). Shijie Zhou et al, Varying contributions of fast and slow reactions cause asymmetric tropical rainfall change between COgetting on and off,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.scib.2022.07.010

Provided by Science China Press

