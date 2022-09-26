Dejan Kulusevski says he hasn’t met anyone as driven as Antonio Conte whose ‘words enter your heart’

Dejan Kulusevski has admitted he was ‘not happy’ at Juventus but is now thriving at Tottenham under the most ‘motivated’ person he has ever met in boss Antonio Conte.

The 22-year-old joined Spurs in January on an 18-month lease and made a quick start at the club, scoring his first goal in just his third appearance in a massive 3-2 win over Manchester City in February.

Since then, the Swedish international has become a fan favorite, with a staggering six goals and 11 assists in 29 appearances for the club.

Dejan Kulusevski was loaned to Tottenham in January, scoring six goals in 29 games

The 22-year-old claimed he was ‘not happy’ at former club Juventus after arriving there in 2020

But while he is currently enjoying life at Tottenham, recent years have not been smooth sailing for Kulusevski, who has admitted he was restless at Juventus.

He told Gazetta dello Sport: “I was not happy at Juventus, so it was a good choice for me to go to Tottenham. I am so happy to work under Conte.

‘It didn’t work in Turin, more than I tried. Now I want to play football and work harder and better in the gym.’

Kulusevski arrived at the Allianz Stadium in 2020 for a fee of £36 million and went on to make 74 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring nine goals and 10 assists over a two-year period.

But he’s already well on his way to surpassing that number from the past eight months, and is thriving under the leadership of the animated Spurs boss, Conte.

“Trust me,” he said. “I have never seen anyone in my life as motivated as Antonio Conte.

“His words enter your heart.”

Dejan Kulusevski tells Gazzetta dello Sport: “I wasn’t happy at Juventus, so going to Tottenham was a good choice for me. I’m so happy to work under Conte”. #THFC “Believe me, I have never in my life seen someone as motivated as Antonio Conte. His words enter your heart.” pic.twitter.com/hEysBdtJYB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2022

The winger claimed Antonio Conte is one of the most driven managers he has played under

And it appears the winger has translated much of Conte’s desire to win into his own appearances, featuring in all seven of Tottenham’s Premier League games this season, leaving the side unbeaten so far in 2022-23.

He was also backed as a standout performer during Sweden’s 4-1 Nations League defeat to Serbia on Saturday, which pitted Viktor Claesson in front of their opening goal, with the Swedish football outlet, Football Channels rate him as ‘world class’.

Given the amount of playing time he has had for the Spurs it is clear that he is a favorite of Conte and it is likely they will try to make his loan spell permanent in the new year.

He could be available to Spurs for between £25 and £30 million, with his lease expiring in June 2023.