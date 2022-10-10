Deja-FLU: Influenza cases quadruple in two months

dr. Anthony Fauci warns of a twentieth epidemic this winter as flu cases in the US – a quadrupling in the past two months – but Covid numbers falter.

dr. Anthony Fauci (pictured) warns it’s too early for Americans to be wary of Covid and the flu this fall and winter

The latest official data shows that there were more than 1,000 flu patients in the week ending October 1, a 303 percent increase from the first week of August.

This is a huge underestimate because the US does not routinely test for flu in the same way as Covid and many who contract the virus do not seek medical attention.

Test positivity – the proportion of swabs for the virus that comes back positive – has risen from 0.49 percent to 2.5 percent in the same time.

dr. Fauci said on Monday that the country should remain vigilant in the coming months as the number of cases of both flu and COVID-19 are expected to rise.

Cases and hospitalizations for flu and related illnesses often increase in cold weather months where people spend more time indoors – allowing viruses to spread.

The flu has largely disappeared in recent years as viral interference from COVID-19 and pandemic-related restrictions and mask orders halted its spread.

Covid cases are sharply declining in the US. The country has an average of 42,000 daily cases, a drop of more than 60 percent from the 100,000 daily average in early August.

“We still have a long way to go, especially as we enter the winter, which will be complicated by the flu season,” Dr. Fauci told CNN Newsroom.

“So there’s no time, ma’am, to be sure not to be on our guard.

“As we move into the colder months where respiratory disease, COVID or anything else, always has the risk of an upswing as you move into the late fall/winter months. … Influenza is a problem.’

Where has the flu gone for the past two years…and when will it come back? The spread of the flu was massively slowed in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic Viral interference from Covid combined with mitigation measures such as masking and restrictions on indoor events led to little spread of the virus As a result, many have failed to build natural immunity to the virus in the past two years and have failed to get their annual shot. Experts fear this year’s flu season will be its worst in years after both New Zealand and Australia were ravaged by the southern hemisphere’s annual flu dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, warned last month about the rampant spread of the flu in the southern hemisphere Some southern states like Texas, Georgia and New Mexico are already experiencing a surge in the virus in September — before flu season even officially kicks off in October

Experts are on high alert for the virus after it has seen a resurgence in the Southern Hemisphere – which typically has a flu season that runs from April to October.

Australia had its worst flu season in half a decade this year, with peak cases three times higher than normal. It also struck unusually early.

In New Zealand, flu cases have returned to normal before the pandemic this year after two years of sharp declines.

dr. Fauci warned at the end of August of the rise of the flu in countries in the southern hemisphere.

This is not the first warning of a twindemic issued by US officials.

Many feared that the flu would make an imperious return in 2021, after it was almost nonexistent in 2020. However, this was not the case.

At the end of September, however, a revival of the common flu is already beginning to be felt.

The CDC reported 969 cases during the week ending October 1, and 757 the week before.

Only 223 cases were recorded during the last full week of August, ending August 20 – marking a huge shift in flu prevalence.

Hospital admissions caused by the flu, while rare, largely occur in the elderly and children under the age of four – the groups usually most at risk for the virus.

dr. Luis Ostrosky, chief of infectious diseases at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann, told DailyMail.com in September that peak numbers often reached in late January were instead discovered in early fall.

“We’re going to have a rough flu season this year,” Dr. Ostrosky to DailyMail.com

“We’re not at the peak yet. We are starting to see the numbers increase very early on.’

dr. Ostrosky says that while the twentieth century may not have come in previous years, early data shows that this will be the year that blossoms.

Less viral interference from Covid, the lack of pandemic mitigation measures and a lack of immunity in the population after a small spread of the virus last year and low vaccination coverage have left Americans vulnerable to flu this year.

As the flu returns this fall, Covid appears to be pulling back.

The virus has had devastating peaks during the fall in the winter months in recent years, but has so far shown no growth in September and October.

Daily infections have fallen from more than 100,000 a day in August to 42,000 a day in October.

An expected summer surge, fueled by the BA.5 variant that now makes up nearly all cases in the nation, also failed to materialize.

This led to the CDC dropping its daily Covid data reporting last week.