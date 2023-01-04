Deion Sanders must wear Nike while coaching CU Buffs, per approved contract

Deion Sanders, at least while representing CU football, will wear Nike. For now.

The five-year contract, which was approved by CU’s board of regents late last month and provided to The Denver Post on Tuesday, included a clause requiring the new Buffs coach, who had a deal with rival apparel company Under Armor, to Nike-branded Buffs products to wear, “if applicable,” in his new role as CU football coach.

Sanders and his son Shedeur, a sophomore quarterback who recently transferred to CU from Jackson State, both recently signed a deal with Under Armor. The Buffs’ contract with Nike, as stated in the agreement with Sanders, expires June 30, 2025.

Coach Prime’s previous school, Jackson State, also had a clothing contract with Nike when the elder Sanders joined the program – before eventually switching to Under Armor.

While the details of the approved contract – a five-year deal worth up to $29.5 million excluding bonuses and incentives – largely match the framework described in the first terms of CU, the agreement also gives the new Buffs football coach access to upgrades that predecessor Karl Dorrell did not have. Including a chance to hit some sort of reset button after the 2025 season.

The contract includes a clause that effectively opens a window for renegotiation of salary and divorce terms after the 2025 season, which would be Sanders’ third season.

In the paragraph, CU and Sanders agree to “meet and discuss in good faith” about a contract extension beyond Year 3 in which topics for discussion “should” include “base, supplemental and incentive salary…fixed indemnity…and termination soften without reason and obligation.”

The contract, which was approved 8 to 1 by the regents on Dec. 22, also gives Sanders a budget of $200,000 a year to use on a private jet “for recruiting.”

Neither the renegotiation window nor the private jet were present in the 2020 contract given to Sanders’ predecessor Dorrell, who was fired by the university last October after an 0-5 start to the season.

The agreement between CU and the 55-year-old Sanders also differs from Dorrell’s deal in terms of reporting and approval of the coach’s outside benefits, earnings, promotions and endorsements. Sanders is represented by SMAC Entertainment, a multimedia content company co-founded by ex-NFL great Michael Strahan, whose offerings include the documentary series “Coach Prime,” which chronicles and premieres Sanders’ 2022 Jackson State season went on Amazon’s Prime streaming service on December 29.

The new Buffs coach must verbally notify Athletic Director Rick George and CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano before September 1 of any such outside benefits, earnings, promotions or endorsements; Dorrell required written notice of said arrangements.

“During the term of this agreement,” the contract reads, “so long as the existing sponsorship and endorsement agreements described above are deemed not to conflict with any university sponsorship/endorsement agreements, (Sanders) shall have the right to renew or extend existing deals without restriction.”

Sanders will earn $5.5 million in his first season, with a base salary of $500,000 supplemented by $1.75 million for radio, television and public appearances; an additional $1.75 million for promotion and fundraising; and another $1.5 million for “student-athlete development.” That fee would add up to $5.7 million in ’24, $5.9 million in ’25, $6.1 million in ’26, and $6.3 million in ’27.

Sanders also received a $5 million salary pool for his assistants and any support staff.

Coach Prime would owe CU$15 million in damages if he leaves school after the first year of his deal. That damages drop to $10 million if it’s past his sophomore year; $8 million after third; and $5 million if after his fourth or final year.

If CU elects to buy out Sanders’ contract early, it will owe him 75% of the remaining base salary and additional salary over the term of the agreement.

Sanders’ other incentives include:

• $750,000 if CU wins the National Championship;

• $450,000 if CU is invited to a “New Year’s 6” bowl game;

• $150,000 if CU wins six games in a season;

• $150,000 if CU wins the Pac-12;

• $150,000 if CU is invited to a non-“New Year’s 6” bowl game;

• $150,000 if Sanders is named National Coach of the Year;

• $100,000 for each additional win after six games;

• $75,000 if CU enters a Pac-12 Championship game;

• $75,000 if Sanders is named Pac-12 Coach of the Year;

• $50,000 each time CU achieves a team APR of at least 965. In Year 1, that bonus is achieved if CU achieves a team APR of at least 954.