Deion Sanders must wear Nike while coaching CU Buffs, per approved contract

Deion Sanders, at least while representing CU football, will wear Nike. For now.

The five-year contract, which was approved by CU’s board of regents late last month and provided to The Denver Post on Tuesday, included a clause requiring the new Buffs coach, who had a deal with rival apparel company Under Armor, to Nike-branded Buffs products to wear, “if applicable,” in his new role as CU football coach.

Sanders and his son Shedeur, a sophomore quarterback who recently transferred to CU from Jackson State, both recently signed a deal with Under Armor. The Buffs’ contract with Nike, as stated in the agreement with Sanders, expires June 30, 2025.

Coach Prime’s previous school, Jackson State, also had a clothing contract with Nike when the elder Sanders joined the program – before eventually switching to Under Armor.

While the details of the approved contract – a five-year deal worth up to $29.5 million excluding bonuses and incentives – largely match the framework described in the first terms of CU, the agreement also gives the new Buffs football coach access to upgrades that predecessor Karl Dorrell did not have. Including a chance to hit some sort of reset button after the 2025 season.

The contract includes a clause that effectively opens a window for renegotiation of salary and divorce terms after the 2025 season, which would be Sanders’ third season.

In the paragraph, CU and Sanders agree to “meet and discuss in good faith” about a contract extension beyond Year 3 in which topics for discussion “should” include “base, supplemental and incentive salary…fixed indemnity…and termination soften without reason and obligation.”

The contract, which was approved 8 to 1 by the regents on Dec. 22, also gives Sanders a budget of $200,000 a year to use on a private jet “for recruiting.”

Neither the renegotiation window nor the private jet were present in the 2020 contract given to Sanders’ predecessor Dorrell, who was fired by the university last October after an 0-5 start to the season.

The agreement between CU and the 55-year-old Sanders also differs from Dorrell’s deal in terms of reporting and approval of the coach’s outside benefits, earnings, promotions and endorsements. Sanders is represented by SMAC Entertainment, a multimedia content company co-founded by ex-NFL great Michael Strahan, whose offerings include the documentary series “Coach Prime,” which chronicles and premieres Sanders’ 2022 Jackson State season went on Amazon’s Prime streaming service on December 29.

