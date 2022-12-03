Deion Sanders is ‘getting ready to take the Colorado Head Coaching job’ and leave Jackson State

<!–

Jackson State’s Deion Sanders is preparing to accept the Colorado head coaching job, according to a new report.

Sanders confirmed earlier this week that he had been offered the job in Colorado, while also noting that it was not the only offer he had received.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they’re not alone,” Sanders said ahead of his 11-0 team’s SWAC title game Saturday vs. Southern.

And according ESPN, Sanders and his associates have been “inquiring throughout the week with both potential members of his field crew and support personnel in Colorado.”

The report even said that Sanders had contacted a “prominent” player on the NCAA transfer portal and told him to delay his decision because he wanted him in Boulder.

Sanders’ arrival in Colorado is reportedly expected by Colorado staff this weekend.

Sanders has brought national attention to Jackson State, but now looks to Colorado

“They’re not doing a good job of hiding this,” a staff source told ESPN. “If he pulls out of this deal, it would be a huge problem for Colorado.”

Hired by Jackson State in September 2020 after coaching his sons at a Texas high school, Sanders called the match “a match made in heaven.” He quickly lifted the school in Mississippi’s capital city to SWAC champion in one calendar year.

The Tigers followed up a 4-3 finish in a pandemic-slowed spring season with an 11-2 result last fall, a notable jump led by Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. They lost to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.

Sanders has also scored on the recruiting path, bringing five-star defensive back Travis Hunter and four-star receiver Kevin Coleman for this year’s undefeated squad. Sanders told The Associated Press in an October podcast that both players chose JSU because he and his staff will prepare them for careers in the NFL.

The 55-year-old — or whoever the new coach may be — would step into a Colorado program far removed from its glory days under Hall of Fame coach Bill McCartney, who led CU to a national championship after the 1990 season.

The Buffaloes have had just one all-winning season since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

Meanwhile, Sanders has gone 26-5 the past three seasons at Jackson State.