DeGrom returns to Mets in 1st game..But suffers defeat to Nationals without Juan Soto and Josh Bell

New York Mets fans got a much-anticipated treat on Tuesday night when ace and two-time Cy Young award winner Jacob DeGrom finally returned to action after being injured since the 2021 season.

Making his first start of the year against the Washington Nationals, DeGrom looked like his normal self, albeit a smaller sample size.

DeGrom threw 5 innings and gave up only three hits, one earned run, no walks and an impressive six strikeouts in only 59 pitches.

Jacob DeGrom climbs the mound against Washington Nationals in his first start since July 2021

Jacob DeGrom and catcher Tomas Nido walk from bullpen to pitcher hill before game

DeGrom’s last major league outing came on July 7, 2021 after missing the final three months of the season with forearm and elbow injuries, but still finished ninth in Cy Young’s vote despite only 15 starts.

A stress fracture to his shoulder blade has kept DeGrom out of action this year, outside of several short rehab starts in the Mets minor league system.

New York currently ranks first in the National League East with a 65-38 record. Adding DeGrom to the rotation, along with a frenzy of other deadline day trades for outfielder Darin Ruf and assistant pitcher Mychal Givens.

The Mets made two big strides on the trade deadline in an effort to prepare for a playoff push

However, DeGrom’s efficient performance was not enough to save the Mets from defeat as they would lose 5-1.

The teams play again in Washington tomorrow as the Mets try to recover from a loss against a team that just traded its two best players in Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

Regardless of the results, though, Mets fans will definitely have their eyes and ears wide open for any updates on DeGrom’s condition as he makes his way to full health.