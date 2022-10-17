‘Defund the police’ advocate Cori Bush has spent $500,000 of campaign funds on PRIVATE security

Congressman Cori Bush, who supports the ‘defund the police’ movement, has spent $500,000 in campaign finance on private security, according to a new report.

Bush (D-Mo.), a member of “the squad,” spent more than $100,000 on “security services” in the third quarter of 2022 alone, according to Federal Election Commission data, seen by Fox News Digital.

Of that, $71,201.06 was paid to the St. Louis-based private security firm called Peace Security. The remaining $30,000 in security services went to Cortney Merrits and Nathaniel Davis, who reportedly shared an address with Bush’s campaign headquarters.

Third quarter spending pushed Bush’s private security spending to more than $490,000 during the 2020-2022 election cycle, the news channel reported.

Congressman Cori Bush (pictured in 2021), who supports the ‘defund the police’ movement, has spent $500,000 in campaign finance on price security, according to a new report

This is despite Bush being part of a group of Democrats openly calling for the police to be relieved, a movement that exploded after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop and the deaths of other black people at the hands of law enforcement officers.

Fox News Digital first reported on Bush’s security payments in July last year. In an interview with CBS News, Bush vigorously defended the spending.

“Would they rather I die?” Bush then asked. ‘Would you rather I die? Is that what you want to see? Do you want to see me die? You know, because that could be the alternative. […] I’m going to make sure I have security because I know I’ve had attempts on my life and I have too much work to do.

“So if I end up spending 200,000, if I spend another $10 on it, you know what? I’m allowed to be here to do the work,” she said, adding, “So, suck it up, and the police should be relieved. We need to relieve the police and put that money in social safety nets because we’re trying to save lives.’

She has explained in the past that the “defund the police” movement can be better described as a redistribution of funds from law enforcement to non-police forms of public safety and community support.

In a speech on Good Morning America earlier this month, the Missouri representative — who was adopted by the progressive squad when she was sworn into the House in 2021 — said people are too preoccupied with the word “defund.”

Bush said the movement calling for police defunding is in fact just a nickname for Americans who advocate that the US focus on the problem of police brutality in the country, especially against communities of color.

“The point with downgrading the police is that we have to tell the whole story. People hear ‘downgrade the police’, but you know what they’ll say – say ‘rearrange’, say ‘dispose’, say ‘move’. But it’s still the same,” she replied, explaining that a change in rhetoric won’t change the movement.

“We can’t stick to the words,” Bush continued.

“People spend more time on the word ‘defund’ than caring and tackling the problem of police brutality in this country.”

A protester holds a sign that reads ‘Defund Police’ at a rally for the late George Floyd outside Barclays Center, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in New York

In an interview with CNN this month, Bush insisted that “there is no data to show that ‘not paying the police’ cost an actual election.”

CNN host Don Lemon asked her, “If you could do it again, would you still double down or use that slogan, ‘defund the police’?” She replied, “Absolutely.”

The move has been criticized by both major parties, with Bush being one of the few remaining Democrats who still openly supports the move.

In 2020, then-President-elect Joe Biden blamed it for helping Republicans knock “the living hell” out of Democrats that year.

Congressman Cori Bush (D-Mo.) is one of the few Democrats still openly supporting the move to relieve the police

He received a standing ovation from both Democrats and Republicans in his first State of the Union address when he declared, “We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police, the answer is to defund the police.” to fund.’

A March 2021 USA Today/Ipsos Poll found that only 18 percent of respondents “demote the police” and 58 percent claim to be against the movement. In fact, the same poll found that only 28 percent of black Americans were in favor of defunding the police.

A separate poll a year later, in March 2022 by NBC News, revealed that 73 percent of Americans were less likely to vote for a candidate if they supported the misguided police movement and only 17 percent were more likely to support that hypothetical candidate. .

Seventy-five percent of respondents in that poll previously voted for “a candidate who will support the police and give them the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

Democratic lawmakers began to drop support for the move after polls showed it was not a winning issue among a vast majority of voters.

Republicans proposed in their 2022 roadmap that they would allocate funds to hire 200,000 additional police officers across the country and provide recruiting bonuses and incentives for hiring or retaining officers.

Bush decided to run for public office when she took to the streets during Black Lives Matter riots in St. Louis, Missouri, where protesters demanded to defund police forces.

“I just took to the streets during the protest as a nurse, as a clergyman, as someone from the community who just wanted justice done, and I’ve never had any desire to run, never had a desire,” the Democratic Party said. said lawmaker in her GMA interview.