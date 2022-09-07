Defiant Trump leaves Trump tower with former White House press aide Margo Martin

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Donald Trump appeared unopposed on Wednesday afternoon with Margo Martin, communications officer in his mid-20s — the same day he raged over a report that the FBI seized his medical history in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Another aide placed a large pile of loose papers in the vehicle Trump boarded in his New York City motorcade, according to images obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

Trump Tower’s departure comes as a report surfaced Wednesday that Trump was keeping nuclear secrets from an unnamed foreign nation in his Mar-a-Lago home, which were found in the FBI’s raid on the United States last month. residence of the former president.

The former president spent two days in the city he once called home — before fleeing to Florida and naming his Palm Beach estate his new permanent residence after leaving the White House.

Donald Trump stepped out of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Wednesday after spending two days in the Big Apple, photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com show

The former president is joined by top communications officer Margo Martin, who served as a press assistant for the previous White House and stayed with Trump to become his deputy communications director for his Save America PAC.

Martin, who left with Trump’s team on Wednesday, served as a White House press assistant during his presidency and was one of the few to remain with the former president’s team after his White House term.

She is now the deputy director of communications for Trump’s Save America PAC, which is primarily used to send emails to supporters and host its ongoing rallies around the country.

Margo was famous as the communications officer who gave the final press cover for the Trump administration. The moment was caught on camera and spread on social media where she said, “And one last time for the Trump White House, you have a travel photo cover.”

Martin walked out of Trump Tower in New York City with a Secret Service escort, holding some papers in her hand before joining the motorcade from the Big Apple

Another aide was caught putting a pile of loose papers in the car that Trump loaded in the motorcade out of town on Wednesday.

Trump’s outing comes the same day a report emerged that he was keeping nuclear secrets from an unnamed foreign nation at Mar-a-Lago, which were found in the FBI raid.

The documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago about foreign nuclear defenses required such approval that FBI agents and even senior members of President Joe Biden’s administration were barred from viewing them, according to a new report. bombshell report from The Washington Na.

The report did not include the name of the country whose nuclear preparedness was being held in an unsafe location.

This document was among more than 11,000 materials recovered during the August 8 raid on Trump’s Florida estate, according to an itemized summary of what was found. Some documents contain classification banners and markers.

Trump criticized the FBI and the Justice Department on Wednesday, claiming that certain items had been “incorrectly” obtained and removed from his home.

“Not only did the FBI steal my passports in the FBI raid and burglary of my home, Mar-a-Lago,” Trump lamented on his alternative social media site Truth Social, “but it has just been learned through court records that they have also wrongfully seized my entire and highly confidential medical record and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they’ll see I’m very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!), plus personal tax records (to be illegally taken), and attorney /client/privileged information, a clear NO, NO.’

He claimed it was reminiscent of the ‘Days of the Soviet Union!’

The DOJ is investigating Trump for removing government documents from the White House after he left in January 2021 and stored them in Mar-a-Lago — in direct violation of the Presidential Records Act.

An assistant with a slew of documents and a bottle of Diet Coke brought the materials to the car for Trump’s drive out of town on Wednesday.

Martin steps into Manhattan from Trump Tower. The mid-1920s aide was a press aide for the Trump administration and remained on Trump’s team when he ended his White House tenure to join the Save America PAC as the United States’ deputy communications director. former president

Trump got into the car where his aide brought papers and Diet Coke into the Secret Service motorcade before the convoy headed for the Midtown Tunnel and left NYC heading east. Martin can be seen in the building directly behind the former president

Another aide steps out of the residential entrance of Trump Tower with the former president

But the Trump team took a win this week in the case in which a federal judge in Florida granted a request for a special master’s review of the documents seized during the raid.

Judge Aileen Cannon approved Trump’s motion to appoint a special master “to check seized property for personal items and documents and possibly privileged material, subject to attorney-client privilege and/or claims.” of the executive branch’.

The Trump-appointed judge also prohibits the government from “temporarily” assessing and using the seized materials pending the completion of the assessment.

That gives Trump and his legal team an added advantage by delaying the speedy proceedings that have unfolded since the Aug. 8 FBI search for Mar-a-Lago. A possible appeal from the government could further delay the procedure.