Defiant property developer who ripped down dozens of historic oak trees is fined more than £65,000

A defiant property developer has been ordered to pay more than £65,000 after ignoring the desperate pleas of locals and cutting down dozens of historic, protected oak trees dating back more than 100 years.

James Barney, who had “access to a rich sea of ​​financing,” planned to build two vacation homes on the plot of land he had recently purchased, a court heard.

However, the 35-year-old faced furious opposition from neighbors after they were awakened by the sound of a backhoe and construction work tearing up the trees.

The oaks, which had been given a Tree Protection Order (TPO), were in a woodland area near Scoreys Copse, Horton Heath, Hants.

The protection order meant the felling, damaging or destroying the trees was prohibited without written permission from the local planning authority.

Barney, who lives with his parents in a £2.3 million house in nearby Bursledon, claimed he was unaware of the TPO when he chopped them off – and “believed” no one who told him otherwise.

Barney also has to clear and replant the area – with at least 37 mature oak trees 2.5m high – estimated to cost between £25,000 and £30,000, which his parents will pay.

Rebellious property developer James Barney has been ordered to pay more than £65,000 after cutting down a series of protected oak trees in Horton Heath, Hampshire. He was photographed in front of Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

According to his report on tree replacement, Barney will also have to clear and replant the area (pictured) – containing at least 37 mature oak trees 2.5m high – estimated at between £25,000 and £30,000, which his parents will pay .

Barney was fined £50,000 at Southampton Magistrates’ Court after being prosecuted under the Town & Country Planning Act 1990 and pleading guilty to violating tree conservation regulations.

Barney was ordered to pay Eastleigh Borough Council’s £17,841 legal costs and a £190 victim allowance, bringing the total to £68,031.

He has also received a notice for tree replacement from Eastleigh Borough Council – meaning he will have to plant 650 new trees to replace the ones he has uprooted.

Prosecutor Edmund Robb told the court: “The works took place from April 10 to April 12 last year.

“On April 10, a neighbor came down and heard a lot of noise and saw an excavator being unloaded.”

The court heard that several eyewitnesses saw the digger begin felling trees and a city councilor came to explain that the work, which caused damage, had to be stopped immediately because of the TPO, but Barney continued anyway.

The court was shown a video shot by angry residents – showing the extent of the destruction and the contracted workers’ refusal to stop working – who even built a giant bonfire from the wood they had cut.

The bonfire turned out to have happened a short distance from a potentially dangerous pipe.

Mr Robb added: ‘From a local government’s point of view, the photos [of the site] and video speak for themselves.

“Mr Barney had plans for the site – potentially for holiday homes – and has said all along that he thought the site was not protected by a TPO after checking ‘magic maps’.

“It’s a protected forest area – he should have known, TPOs are easily available online to members of the public, but he didn’t.

‘About 53 trees have been felled, but that doesn’t take into account the potentially thousands. By law, a tree can be a sapling.

‘You don’t just look at a tree individually, you look at the forest as a whole.

“That’s the serious problem with this world.

“If you look at the specific forest, you look at the whole ecological unit and that includes more than the 53 trees that were cut and burned.

“What was an extremely egregious breach by Mr Barney had dire consequences for locals and others who enjoyed those forests — the impact is clear.”

Defending Barney, attorney Scott Stemp said that when Barney was told about the TPOs, he “didn’t believe them” — until he received the TPO in the morning on April 13, and then the work stopped.

He added: “I would suggest he was a man who was combative and wanted to see a copy of the TPO.”

District Judge Peter Greenfield said: ‘The story appears to start on April 10, 2021, when a neighbor heard construction noises, lots of banging and activity at the site.

Neighbors who lived near the forest, at Scoreys Copse, were outraged by the damage

“He started filming the amount of clearance and when Mr. Barney was asked what was going on, he said he was clearing it for vacation rentals.

“About half the undergrowth had been deforested.

“The work continued and it seemed like a mission – to see how much could be cleared until construction work was halted.

“Mr Barney was then told by a neighbor that the trees have been here for 100 years.

“My view is that it is a highly culpable case. There was no risk assessment or attempt to stop work.

‘At that stage, pause for a moment, taking note of local opposition would have been a good idea. It is clear that the locals were badly affected by the work on that site.

‘My view is that there was a rush during the two days that I had to work early in the morning and late at night – before a stop message could be issued.

“I don’t accept that Mr. Barney wasn’t an expert on planning and didn’t know what was going on.

A district judge said Barney – who Barney, who lives with his parents in a £2.3 million house in nearby Bursledon – heard he had “access to a rich sea of ​​finance”.

‘He had a planning expert and advice was available to him.

‘He bought the land with the intention of developing either a large house or two holiday residences – to make a profit anyway.

“The damage caused suffering to the public and there was clearly a disturbance of the forest.

“Mr. Barney didn’t pause to argue, even though he had the means to do so.

‘I find his finances a bit opaque. He can pay any fine imposed by the court and I believe there is no limit to his availability to pay that fine.

‘Deterrence is an important goal of sentencing. I believe he has access to a rich sea of ​​funds that will enable him to embark on these real estate development plans.”

It is the largest fine Eastleigh Borough Council has ever managed to hand out.

The Conservative MP for Eastleigh Paul Holmes described Barney’s actions as ‘unacceptable’ and added: ‘Now it is essential that the site can be fully restored to the way it was before Mr Barney took his ax on it.’