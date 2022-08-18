Defiant Kanye West defends putting his Yeezy collection in garbage bags in Gap stores

Kanye West has defended his decision to display his new Yeezy line in garbage bags at GAP stores after critics complained that he mocked the homeless.

The rapper told FOX News’ Eric Shawn Thursday morning that he was simply trying to challenge conventional traditions in the way we dress and make clothes that are more egalitarian and unpretentious.

“I’m an innovator and I’m not here to sit back and apologize for my ideas,” Kanye said.

He also pointed out that the bags are not ‘trash bags’ but actually construction bags and that the reason for the bags is that people can informally reach in and grab what they want to buy – adding that the purpose is to make life easier and informally so that we can basically all dress in the dark.

Last week, the father-of-four sparked controversy for saying on his Instagram account that the inspiration behind his fashion label, Yeezy, was “the homeless.”

Twitter users expressed confusion over his bizarre vision after pictures were posted of his clothes in large black bags, rather than on hangers or neatly folded in piles.

The reaction was sparked by a tweet, written by Owen Langan, who shared a photo of the muddled merchandise, as well as a claim that a “sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it.” to have. .’

He added: ‘They won’t help you find [your] mate too, you just have to dig through everything.’

Seeing photos of his latest clothing line, which he revealed last week was “inspired by the homeless” on Instagram, the public was quick to joke: “Kanye has people saving up at Gap.”

Others pointed out that “working at Yeezy Gap is going to be hell” and as a former Gap employee “he knows what he’s doing.”

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap collaboration, developed by Balenciaga, was released earlier this year

Designs created by the star had a bit of a shadowy undertone

Some of the most sought-after items include hoodies and t-shirts with the iconic Gap block lettering on the front and a dove image on the back

“Kanye wrote a whole song about how much he hated working at the Gap. Why would he make life harder for Gap employees? The whole store is about to look like laundry baskets that have been surrendered. They’ll have one cashier and recover all the others,” fired another.

Still, one Twitter user suggested he was trying to “eliminate the maddening perpetual cycle of constantly refolding and hanging and presenting clothes according to a corporate vision standard.”

“The stuff people let Kanye get away with is wild lol. Those Gap jackets and Yeezy boots are ugly, but because his name is on them, people will play sports in them,” joked one social media user.

In January, a spokesperson for Yeezy GAP told The Post: ‘Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing homelessness issues’ (photo November 2021)

Kanye’s Instagram post about the homeless who are his inspiration prompted fans to suggest “instead of using homeless people as inspiration for design, you should help them get out of homelessness.”

“Sounds like exploitation of the powerless,” wrote another.

In January, a spokesperson for Yeezy GAP told The Post, “Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing homelessness issues.”

In November 2021, Kanye met with charities and devised strategies in an effort to alleviate the rampant problem in the city, according to TMZ.

The housing crisis has been a major problem for Los Angeles, and as of January 2020, there were more than 66,400 homeless people in Los Angeles County, with 41,000 within the LA city limits, including thousands on Skid Row, according to the city’s most recent census of homeless people. The city’s estimated homeless population is second only to New York’s.

While the homeless population was once largely confined to the infamous downtown Skid Row neighborhood, rows of tents, cardboard shelters, battered RVs and makeshift plywood structures are now well-known landmarks in the country’s second most populous city.