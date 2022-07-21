Defiant Chris Cuomo launches podcast where he defends advising governor brother

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo has launched his comeback with a new podcast, taking on a defiant tone when he released the first episode.

The first episode of The Chris Cuomo Project was released Thursday, featuring an interview with special guest Sean Penn, with plans to release new episodes twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In the podcast, Cuomo made the surprising statement that he is not a Democrat, despite his deep family ties to the party, and defended the actions that led to his impeachment from CNN.

CNN fired Cuomo last December after he was caught advising his scandal-ridden brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on sexual misconduct allegations while clinging to his spot as the network’s main anchor.

Addressing his fans in the new podcast, Chris Cuomo briefly addressed the CNN saga, but said “some excellent legal battles” prevented him from going into detail.

“For me the past is the past, and it is of no use to you if I re-litigate what has been said and done concerning my brother,” he said.

“I really regret how it all ended, but I will never regret helping my family,” Cuomo added.

In March, Cuomo filed a $125 million arbitration claim with CNN, which is believed to be still pending.

But veteran TV journalist said there was no resentment when it came to his former employer.

“As for CNN, I will never be a hater. CNN has great people, CNN has a great cause and I wish them all the best, and I miss so many people there. But it’s time for me to move on, and I believe I can be more than ever before,” he said.

Cuomo also said he does not consider himself a Democrat, despite the fact that both his father Mario and brother Andrew served as Democratic governors of New York.

“I love my father, I love my brother, I respect them both very much, but I’m not a Democrat,” he said.

“And I’m not here to make it easy for you to be left-handed. I want you to wonder why you are. I want you to question everything,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo claimed that the first time he ever voted in 1988, he pulled the lever for Republican George HW Bush, who defeated Michael Dukakis to become president.

Cuomo plans to release the new podcast on YouTube, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Insiders say the podcast is Cuomo’s chance to “go rogue” in a “challenge” against his former employer.

But in tone and format, it already bears a striking resemblance to the widely popular Joe Rogan Experience, in which the comedian discusses controversial topics, politics and current affairs with numerous guests.

Cuomo is recruiting so-called “free agents” to appear as guests on his new show, which will be streamed digitally on his website and YouTube channel.

“He will find guys who are also ‘free agents’ and make their own way to express his concept,” a source familiar with the show said. Page six.

The ex-talk show host began teasing his career comeback earlier this month, calling himself a “free agent” while reporting from Ukraine last week (pictured)

“Chris is loaded so he will do well,” the insider added.

“And he’s not doing this to make money, but to get his voice back.”

The source claimed that the Chris Cuomo Project is how the ousted anchor is getting CNN back because they fired him.

Cuomo was forced to leave for his involvement in his brother’s scandal and then charged with trying to destroy the network by exposing an affair between then-boss Jeff Zucker and his assistant, Allison Gollust.

The insider claims the show is an “act of defiance” against CNN – the Cuomo company filed an arbitration case in March.

He is demanding $125 million from the retailer for allegedly destroying his reputation.

Sources claim Cuomo can work on his podcast while the arbitration is ongoing because he is no longer under contract with CNN.

Cuomo has posted several short videos on Instagram in an effort to create hype about the project, which is due out sometime this summer.

A promo shows a smiling Cuomo as he walks through New York City. He can be seen talking on his cell phone and interacting with what appears to be a doorman.

‘Calling all Free Agents: we’re getting close!’ he captioned the clip shared two days ago.

In his most recent clip, Cuomo shows off his home recording studio and says “back in the saddle.”

“Very different horse… Very different course…” he said, adding, “All Free Agents welcome to ride.”

Expelled CNN host Chris Cuomo says America will see him take a ‘very different course’ in his upcoming podcast and YouTube show, The Chris Cuomo Project

Meanwhile, Cuomo plugs in “free agent” merchandise, which he says will benefit a good cause. It is unclear what exactly causes the benefit.

The promos come about a week after the former TV host took to Instagram to tell America to “pay more attention” to what’s happening in Ukraine.

“What is happening in Ukraine right now is bad and America should pay a lot more attention,” he said from the war-torn country.

“I went to the Eastern Front… We were too manned and armed and had to hide behind abandoned buildings.”

Cuomo compared the conflict to “WW2” and compared Ukrainians to Americans who fought in the War of Independence.

‘Ukrainians sound like Americans from 240 years ago versus the British. They give their lives to preserve the freedoms we have here.

“The interest here has waned… the war is only accelerating. I’ll give you more reason to worry soon. Thanks for the interest.’

He then instructed his followers to be “a #freeagent” like him.