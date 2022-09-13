Defiant Carnegie Mellon professor claims her job is NOT in jeopardy for sick posts on Queen’s death

The Carnegie Mellon professor who wished the late Queen an “excruciatingly painful” death said her job at the prestigious university is safe despite her outrageous feelings.

“From what I have been told, there is no plan to punish or fire me, and my job is not at risk. My university leadership made it very clear that they did not approve of my speech; however, they fully support my freedom of expression on my personal social media,” Uju Anya, a professor of applied linguistics at Pittsburgh College, wrote in a Twitter thread Monday night.

“I’m not fighting Carnegie Mellon University. As is clear from the letters of support from the students, teachers, staff and others in my university community, I am wanted and I belong here.’

After hearing about the Queen’s ill health last Thursday, Anya tweeted: “I’ve heard the supreme ruler of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be unbearable.’

The Queen’s death at the age of 96 was announced later that same day.

Anya now says she doesn’t believe her employer – Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – has any interest in retaliating against her for expressing her extensive criticism of the Queen and the Crown

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. The monarch will be honored throughout the week, leading up to her state funeral on September 19

Although Carnegie Mellon expressed her disapproval of Anya’s feelings, it appears that the university will not meaningfully sanction the linguistics professor

She added that she has received ample support from her academic community, proving to her that she is where she “belongs”

Anya scorned the British ruler on Twitter while she was in Scotland in her final hours.

“If anyone expects me to express anything but contempt for the monarch who oversaw a government that supported the genocide that massacred and expelled half of my family and whose current people are still trying to overcome the consequences, you may star wish. ‘

After opposition to her tweet — including Twitter removing it from the site — Anya told NBC that her father is from Trinidad and her father is from Nigeria. She described herself as ‘a child of colonization’ whose perspective on the monarchy was shaped by the civil war in her father’s home country.

“Reconstruction is still not complete today,” she told the outlet, adding that Queen Elizabeth II represented “the cult of white femininity.”

She continued: “There’s this idea that she was a little old lady-grandma type with her little hats and her purses and little dogs and everything, as if she were seeing this place or this space in the imaginary, this public image, as someone inhabited. who had no hand in the bloodshed of her crown.’

The linguistics professor’s controversial tweet immediately attracted much criticism on the internet when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II’s health was in dire straits last Thursday.

From the beginning, Anya was steadfast in her position of fear and anger towards the Queen and the institution of which she was emblematic

Despite the statement issued by Carnegie Mellon to distance herself from what she called Anya’s “offensive and objectionable” posts, the university has now clearly informed Anya that no further action will be taken from them.

A letter written by university students defending Anya read: “Public condemnation of her tweet provides no institutional protection against violence and places her in a precarious position, ignoring a long history of institutional racism and colonialism.

“By rejecting calls for ‘civility’ often used against the marginalized to silence dissent, we express our solidarity with Dr. Anya and we reject the tone control of those with legitimate grievances,” it continued, covering the professor’s bitter words.

Anya has continued her campaign of hate towards the late Queen and the monarchy after Her Majesty’s death, telling The Cut magazine that the Queen represented “the cult of white womanhood.”

Anya thanked those who supported her when she was hit back in droves online. “You showed me something very important: I have people.”

In an interview with New York Magazine’s the cutAnya further defended her position.

“Even the crowns she wears are looted, looted from the lands that have exploited them and extracted them from. The whole treasury is a legacy of theft that was achieved through murder, through slavery, and it didn’t stop after independence,” she said.

The Cut is the same outlet that, just weeks before, had a long cover story about Meghan Markle, her life with Harry, their decision to leave England and their precarious role within the monarchy.

In the extended spread, Markle, who is currently in the UK with Harry, at least until the late Queen’s State Funeral on Sept. 19, said she and Harry “disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy…just by existing.”

Anya continued to defend herself in an interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, the same outlet that had an extensive cover story weeks earlier about Meghan Markle and her new life away from the rules and regulations of the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan are expected to stay in the UK until at least September 19, when the Queen’s state funeral will take place.

In her interview with the outlet, Anya also claimed that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos “incited violence against me.”

In response to her first tweet, Bezos wrote to his 5.1 million Twitter followers: “This is someone who is supposedly working to make the world a better place? I do not think so. Wow.’

“He rarely tweets in his own voice, but he took the time to single me out when literally half the planet was thrilled with the news,” she said.

Anya claims that Bezos picked her because she recently met Chris Smalls, the young black man who led the effort to unify Amazon.

Bezos surprised observers last week when he responded to Anya’s controversial tweet, criticizing her openly hostile tone aimed at the ailing monarch