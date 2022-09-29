Defenders beware! Erling Haaland is doing extra work on his ‘weaker’ right foot

At the moment it feels like a procession to the golden boot for Erling Haaland – but the Manchester City striker insists there is still a lot of room for improvement, especially with his right foot.

Only Bournemouth have stopped him from scoring in the Premier League so far. Manchester United are next to be tasked with devising plans to halt its progress during Sunday’s derby.

Haaland made it clear during his reveal in July that he needed to make some adjustments to his game, which was quite a statement from someone who arrived after scoring the small matter of 86 goals in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland works extra hard in training to improve finishing with ‘weaker’ right foot

He improved this part of his game with coach Alexander Zickler at Borussia Dortmund

But what he meant was his weaker foot. Only 15 of his 133 professional goals came from that side, Haaland instead relied on the crackerjack that was left.

The 22-year-old pays particular attention to that and perfects ways to use it more, to become even more complete. Not news that many of his markers will be happy to hear.

Over the past year at Dortmund, Haaland has spent a lot of time with coach and former Bayern Munich striker Alexander Zickler in a bid to become more dependent on his weaker side.

The Manchester City star has already scored 11 Premier League goals since joining the club

He told people that Zickler was the perfect mentor, as the ex-Germany international had won a Champions League during his career – something he has yet to achieve.

Zickler slowly developed the Norwegian’s right pin during training. Zickler joined when Marco Rose took the job, looking at Haaland’s three right footed goals in the previous season and identifying that as an area to work on.

Haaland knows his body and is not a player who will demand extra sessions, but the pair did exercises to leverage extra balance and confidence in the other leg.

The Norwegian hit man arrived at the Etihad this summer for £51m from Borussia Dortmund

The results of that are probably only just beginning to show – and are in City’s favor. Haaland scored four with his right foot last year after adopting Zickler’s methods, and already has two – including from outside the Wolves area before the international break – since the blockbuster moved to the Etihad Stadium.

Taking Zickler’s approach single-handedly at City, Haaland makes sure he doesn’t take the easy option of looting with his left hand, purely for confidence purposes during the finishing practice. He trains his brain to think instinctively like a bipedal striker.

There are still hours to work in, and it was noticeable during the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool that he launched a left leg on an inviting cross instead of heading or tapping his right foot, but Haaland spends time making sure make those misses anomalies . It’s the kind of personal development that the rest of Europe will fear.