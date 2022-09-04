Defence Secretary Ben Wallace issues a stinging rebuke to Putin

<!–

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace issued a sharp rebuke to Vladimir Putin last night as experts warned that the Russian leader’s damaging “economic war” against the West could last as long as a decade.

Crippling prices for families and businesses are set to rise further this winter after Putin warned on Friday that Russia would shut down Europe’s main gas pipeline indefinitely.

He is suspected of holding Europe to pay ransom for his support of Ukraine – leading to predictions that the average annual UK energy bill could be £8,000.

MPs, energy experts and the former head of the army joined Mr Wallace last night to criticize the Russian president’s tactics – calling on Britain to drill for more gas and build more wind farms to prevent them from rising above be kept in a barrel.

Wallace told The Mail on Sunday: “This is just another attempt by Russia to bully the West into giving up our values.

Putin (pictured Sept. 1) warned on Friday that Russia would shut down Europe’s main gas pipeline indefinitely

‘It will not work. But what it will do is convince all of us that the best thing for all of our future is to invest in alternative resources and leave Russia at the mercy of China.”

Energy markets were closed when Russian state energy company Gazprom announced Friday that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany will remain closed indefinitely.

Tony Jordan, of the energy consultancy Auxilione, said gas prices would “go all the way north” when markets reopen tomorrow.

Putin’s restriction on gas supplies to Europe is a major reason why an average British family’s annual energy bill will rise to £3,500 this winter. Jordan said: “Seeing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline out of use for a long time or ever is Europe’s biggest fear. The impact will have an impact on the price cap next year. We could see £8,000 a year for typical bills. That will happen if we don’t get good news.’

Lord Dannatt, former army chief, said Russia had embarked on the next phase of its invasion of Ukraine — and was now waging an economic war to distract from the failure of its troops.

The peer added: “He’s losing the war on the ground, so he’s doubling down on his efforts to win the war against Europe on an economic and energy basis – trying to convince European countries that it’s not in their best interest to take Ukraine.” to continue to support.’

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said Putin’s latest move proved he was a “tyrannical psychopath”, adding: “This is all he has – he is desperate now. He thinks he will break the alliance.

“It will cause a major crisis. Most importantly, I am amazed that the UK is sitting on an island of gas and oil and that we have cut corners straight away. Successive governments have failed to recognize that gas will be needed in the future.

“They have never reversed the appalling moratorium on fracking on shale gas. We should now have mines pumping up shale gas.’

The Mail on Sunday understands that a report that arrives on the incoming prime minister’s desk on Wednesday sets out how the UK should boost its own energy options or deal with repeats of the current energy crisis. Mike Tholen, acting chief executive of Offshore Energies UK – the trade organization behind the report – said Russia’s decision to shut down its main gas pipeline to Europe was an act of ‘economic war’, adding: ‘The gas flows from Russia are so large that their availability dominates prices throughout Western Europe.

“Russia can manipulate our energy prices by turning gas flows up and down. But it’s not just gas supplies. About 40 percent of our electricity is generated by gas-fired power plants, so it’s also effectively driving up our electricity bill.

Putin is in control of consumers’ energy bills and is using that power to wage an economic war against us. His goal is to break our and Europe’s resolve on Ukraine, even at the cost of a global recession. We can’t let that go on.’

He said if the UK fails to secure energy independence now, Putin could hold the UK and Europe to pay ransom for the next decade.

Boris Johnson revealed last week that offshore wind was nine times cheaper than gas.

Mr Tholen agreed that wind and solar are essential for Britain’s future energy needs, but warned: ‘Scaling up will take time, so we need to maintain oil and gas production. The North Sea still has the equivalent of 15 billion barrels of oil waiting to be extracted, enough to sustain the UK into the 2040s.”