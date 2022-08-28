DefenAge is a skincare brand founded by doctors with a patented formula to rejeuvenate skin fast

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Most anti-aging skin care products are filled with moisturizing ingredients to reduce the effects of fine lines and wrinkles. But if you want more visible results, you may want to look for creams or serums that boost cell turnover.

The DefenAge skin care line was founded by doctors of regenerative medicine, who discovered that Defensins molecules can naturally awaken dormant skin cells and trigger a wound-healing response to create new skin. Nothing but DefenAge Products contain the patented Defensin molecules – you won’t find it in any other anti-aging skincare on the market.

The secret to youthful-looking skin is softer than you think. Forget chemicals or peels, to unlock younger looking skin, apply these creams, serums and masks and let the Defensin molecules work their magic naturally. The skin will repair and regenerate itself in just one week, as proven by clinical studies. Store

As the skin regenerates thanks to the Defensins trigger, it can result in a brighter complexion, an improvement in the appearance of dark spots, pores, fine lines and wrinkles and the retention of moisture in the skin.

You can choose to go all-in and invest in three steps Clinical Power Trio which consists of a rich serum, a protective barrier cream and a repair mask. Or try a hero product like the 8-in-1 Bio Serumthat has produced incredible results with customers.

The DefenAge 24/7 Barrier Cream and 8-in-1 BioSerum can be purchased individually or as part of a trio, allowing you to make choices about your anti-aging skin regimen

But perhaps the most sensible way to find out how the scientific claims translate into visible effects on your face is to try a 24-Hour Quick Start Pack, which is a two to three day supply of the three products in the Clinical Power Trio set. If you notice results after a few days of use, take this as a sign to upgrade to more DefenAge products.

Studies suggest that the rejuvenation happens quickly, with noticeable results around the eyes, neck and cheeks in just a week, and full results in just six weeks.

The most affordable way to try DefenAge is with the 24-hour Fast Starter Pack, which includes travel versions of DefenAge’s three most popular products.

Users have reported tighter, firmer and more youthful looking skin within just four weeks of DefenAge

Further support is provided by several leading dermatologists, not just like some beauty brands, but a crowd of impressed doctors.

“DefenAge has been a breakthrough in my practice,” wrote California-based Dr. Steven Swengel. “My patients see improved visible pigmentation, reduced pores and fine lines and an overall glow to their skin. It’s the only product I personally use regularly.’

Unlike other skincare brands, DefenAge is formulated by doctors and dermatologists who have spent years researching cell biology

Dermatologist Natalie Curcio of Nashville, Tennessee, added: “DefenAge is addressing many signs of skin aging worldwide. With DefenAge, the skin can of course turn back the clock.”

All DefenAge Formulas are cruelty free and supported by dermatologists.

And if you need even more persuasion to give the innovative brand a chance, take a look at the awards page of the DefenAge website to see awards dating back to 2018.

Highlights include the Good Housekeeping 2022 Best in Best-in-Class Body Award and the Global Health and Pharma Most Innovative Skincare Range 2020.