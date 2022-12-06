Defeat for Biden as Congress prepares to STRIP military vaccine mandate from defense spending bill

<!–

Congressional Democrats prepare to include language in the annual defense funding bill that would revoke a coronavirus vaccine mandate for all US troops, according to a new Fox News report.

While the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will include a provision ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all military personnel, it won’t stop those who have been discharged or lost their benefits because they refused the jab in recent years. to recover.

However, it would look at compensating those who suffer the consequences of not getting the vaccine.

The bill is expected to be released Wednesday, according to Fox, and could be voted on in the House of Representatives later this week.

The move is a major victory for Republicans, who have opposed mandatory vaccinations since day one, and a defeat for President Joe Biden, who imposed the demands shortly after the vaccines were developed.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said earlier this month that he won a bipartisan agreement to lift the mandate at a White House meeting with Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

The move would be a major defeat for President Joe Biden and his administration, who have insisted the military must still require all military personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The White House confirmed at the time that Biden agreed to consider the idea.

“Leader McCarthy raised this with the president and the president told him he would consider it,” White House spokesman Olivia Dalton said, according to Reuters. “The Defense Secretary has recommended that the mandate be retained and the President supports his position. Discussions about the NDAA are ongoing.”

In August 2021, about halfway through Biden’s first year in office, it mandated that all U.S. military personnel be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Biden White House also imposed a federal vaccination requirement, meaning anyone who worked for the federal government had to show proof of immunization against COVID-19 in order to keep their position.

Thousands of troops were involuntarily separated from the army for refusing to be vaccinated and tens of thousands more lost pay or benefits for the same reason.

The must-pass NDAA currently sits at $817 billion to fund and set policy guidelines for the Pentagon next year. It is expected to be approved by the House and Senate before the holidays this month.

Lawmakers on the Armed Services Committees in both chambers of Congress want to include language in the NDAA that would allow the Department of Defense to assess the status of military personnel affected by the vaccine mandate.

A provision in the legislation, according to Fox, would require the Pentagon to investigate ways to compensate service members who were disciplined for refusing a coronavirus vaccine.

The White House on Monday reiterated its support for keeping the vaccine mandate.

White House National Security Council chief of communications John Kirby said: Defense Secretary Austin has been very clear that he opposes repealing that vaccine mandate, and the president actually agrees with the secretary that we need to continue to believe that all Americans, including those in the armed forces, should be vaccinated and boosted for COVID 19.”