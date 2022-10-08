Deepak Chahar out of remaining South Africa ODIs with back stiffness

In another ill-timed issue of fitness for India, Deepak Chahar has a stiff back that will force him out of the last two ODIs against South Africa. A BCCI media report said he will now go to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he will be monitored by the medical team. The extent of the injury or the timeline for recovery is not yet known.

Chahar’s issue takes on more significance as they play their first T20 World Cup match in Australia on October 23 and have already lost the speed of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah through injury. They have yet to name a replacement for Bumrah, but Chahar was one of two fast bowlers named in the reserves, along with Mohammed Shami.

Spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was brought in as a replacement. India follows South Africa in the series 1-0, so both remaining matches are must-wins for them.

Chahar had been out of circulation for six months this year due to back problems he suffered during the IPL.