Deepak Chahar out of remaining South Africa ODIs with back stiffness
Chahar’s issue takes on more significance as they play their first T20 World Cup match in Australia on October 23 and have already lost the speed of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah through injury. They have yet to name a replacement for Bumrah, but Chahar was one of two fast bowlers named in the reserves, along with Mohammed Shami.
Chahar had been out of circulation for six months this year due to back problems he suffered during the IPL.
Updated India ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice capt), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar