‘Deep love’: Olivia Wilde says she and Harry Styles ‘go out of their way to protect’ their romance

Infamous private star Olivia Wilde has been candid about her newfound romance with former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

The actress and director, 38, said she and the former One Direction heartthrob, 28, share a “deep love” – ​​but declined to be further involved in talking about their relationship because they are “going out of their way to protect it.” ‘.

Olivia, who met Harry when she was directing him in her new film Don’t Worry Darling, admitted she wants to keep tight-lipped about her new romance because of her much-discussed bitter break with ex-fiancée Jason Sudeikis, 46, with whom she shares two young children.

‘It’s a deep love’: Olivia Wilde, 38, revealed in a new interview with Variety that she and Harry Styles, 28, are ‘doing their utmost to protect their relationship’ (pictured in New York on Aug. 18)

Speaking about her new romance in an interview with Variety magazine, she said, “I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena.”

She added: ‘We both do our best to protect our relationship; I think it’s from experience, but also just out of deep love.’

The couple has been romantically linked since January 2021.

Olivia and ex Jason were in a relationship for nearly a decade from 2011 to 2020, and in the same interview, she reprimanded her former fiancé for serving out her custody battle in front of a large audience while taking the stage at the 2022 CinemaCon in April.

Lessons learned: The actress and director said she wants to keep tight-lipped about her new romance due to her much-discussed bitter breakup with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 46 (pictured together in March 2018)

In-depth chat: Olivia spoke candidly in the latest issue of Variety magazine

The actress now called the ugly incident “an attack on her workplace,” but said she wasn’t surprised it happened because there was a “reason” she left that relationship.

Olivia and Jason, who first met in 2011, have two children together: eight-year-old son Otis and five-year-old daughter Daisy.

Four months ago, Olivia was on stage at the ComicCon event in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling when she was ambushed with a petition from Jason, who wanted their kids to live with him in New York City. .

The actress chided her ex-fiancé for the way it happened when she told Variety in her cover story, “It was my workplace. In any other workplace it would be seen as an attack.

“It was really shocking. It shouldn’t have happened. There was a massive security breach, which is really scary.

“The hurdles to get into that room with different badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be done days in advance, giving you the wristbands needed to get into the event – this was something that needed to be done.” was thinking ahead.’

Bitter split: Olivia and ex Jason were in a relationship from 2011 to 2020 and in the same interview, she taunted her former fiancé for serving her custody order on stage at the 2022 CinemaCon in April (pictured)

The House star didn’t hold back, as she explained: “To try to sabotage that was really mean. But I had a job to do; I am not easily distracted.

“But you know, unfortunately, it wasn’t something that surprised me at all. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

A source close to the former couple told DailyMail.com exclusively in April that Jason had “no idea” the papers were being delivered to her that way.

“Jason had no idea this was happening,” the insider said. “Nobody knew until the photos suddenly appeared. He is horrified at the whole thing and would never have wanted Olivia to end up in such a situation.

“His only priority is their children and making sure they are safe and happy.”

The Booksmart director got candid when she said that the children they share together are the only real victims in the ugliness between the former couple.

Devastating: The star who now called the ugly incident “an attack on her workplace” but said she wasn’t surprised it happened because there was a “reason” she left that relationship (pictured in 2019)

Olivia said, “The only people who suffered were my children because they’re going to have to see that and they should never know that’s what happened. For me it was horrible, but the victims were an 8 and 5 year old, and that’s really sad.’

The actress recently won a legal victory when a judge ruled that California was their children’s home state, and last week an insider told People she “wants to focus on what’s best for the kids” and has been candid about their custody issues.

“She and Jason don’t talk to each other so they have help communicating about the custody schedule,” the source said.

Although Olivia is “upset about the custody drama,” she still wants their kids to see their father “as much as possible.”

“She hopes that they can find the best living situation for everyone,” says the insider about the actress.