The 49ers and star weapon Deebo Samuel today signed a lucrative three-year extension that will keep the star-wide receiver in San Francisco.

The deal comes after months of speculation about Samuel’s future after he reportedly requested a transaction in April.

Samuel, who served the training camps during the negotiations for the new contract, was given a massive three-year extension worth up to $73.5 million and a total of $71.55 million with a $58.1 million guarantee, according to Ian Rapoport.

“We are thrilled to have teamed up with Deebo to keep him with the 49ers for years to come,” said the team’s general manager, John Lynch.

“Deebo has the rare ability to not only play at a unique level, but also to inspire his teammates with the way he plays.

“He is a special player who embodies the skill of ‘will meeting’. We are proud to continue with him as an integral leader and a fundamental part of our team.”

Samuel will be 29 when he enters the final year of his new contract and the 49ers could offer him another extension to tie him further.

The 2022 season was set to be the last year of his rookie contract, but Rapoport had reported in January that “both sides are interested in a potential blockbuster deal this off-season.”

The reporter noted that San Francisco is “one of the most proactive teams when it comes to contract renewals” and could pay Samuel about $20 million a year.

The 26-year-old had reportedly told San Francisco that he wanted to be traded in April

However, the situation appeared to take a drastic turn in April when ESPN reported that Samuel had informed the 49ers that he wanted to be traded.

Rapoport had added that Samuel was reportedly “unwilling to participate” in the 49ers’ bid to offer him a long-term deal.

It was claimed that money was not the problem, but that the player “had problems with how it is used”.

However, the saga has come to an end with news of a contract extension making Samuel the only NFL franchise he has ever played for.

The 49ers’ nightmare ended as the second-round roster returned to the negotiating table

The agreement would not have been easy to achieve with bridges that had to be completely rebuilt.

But his agent, Tory Dandy, and the 49ers finally pushed through to reach an agreement.

Samuel, who was a South Carolina second-round roster for the 49ers in 2019, is off to an excellent season.

He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and led the league with an average of 18.2 yards per catch, while also running the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.