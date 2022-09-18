Dee Why tent city: Homeless take over sand dunes at Sydney beach

A ‘tent city’ has formed on pristine dunes at one of Sydney’s most popular beaches, with locals living in fear of its homeless residents, one of whom threw rocks at a Daily Mail Australia reporter.

Several rough sleepers living in the coastal scrub behind Dee Why Beach on the city’s northern beaches have vandalized property, stolen from passers-by and intimidated them, locals claim.

Large piles of rubbish, bikes and furniture have built up on the water’s edge and locals are worried the homeless will leave Dee Why’s reputation in tatters – and damage the delicate lagoon ecosystem.

They also claim that some of the homeless residents pose as tradies as they try to take items from parked cars and watch beachgoers through binoculars before stealing their belongings.

Daily Mail Australia attempted to visit the ‘tent city’ but were verbally abused by a man who threw stones at a reporter and photographer.

“F*** off, get out of here… get that camera out of here,” he yelled.

Some of the residents of the homeless community have been living among the native banksia trees that line the beach for more than two years.

Daily Mail Australia understands the group had been staying elsewhere around Dee Why Lagoon but moved closer to the beach after a fire.

They have occupied various locations around the water before settling in the current dune area – sandwiched between a sandy coastline and the beach – with swimmers and surfers only meters away.

Pictures taken by Manly Observer show the area strewn with chairs, tents and trash.

Ewan Lund, a barista at a beachside cafe, said he was aware they sleep rough, but said they mostly keep to themselves.

“We know they’re there, but you can’t see them or the tents from the trail,” he said.

‘Once we had a guy come in and ask for money, but otherwise you never see it.’

A concerned local, who did not want to be named, said the homeless community had even targeted a couple of women who clean the beach every morning.

‘Almost nobody knows they’re there unless they’ve had a problem with them. There have been council and police going there but they can’t do anything and I think they prefer to have them contained there so they don’t cause problems elsewhere,’ the resident said. Manly Observer.

‘Two ladies you see before sunrise rain or shine walking up and down Dee Why Beach picking up every piece of rubbish. They do it out of love for the area.

‘Apparently they came out of the camp and threatened the two ladies to go away because they got too close.’

There are numerous bikes and scooters scattered around the communities – with locals claiming they have been stolen

The set-up is believed to have grown through the pandemic, with three settlements now established on the headland.

Pictures from the scene show a mismatch between chairs, tables, eskies and boxes used as furniture in common areas of the tent city.

Litter is strewn across the campsites, with plastic bottles and tubs lining the floor.

There are baskets full of clothes and other things throughout the community.

Sleeping bags can be seen along the ground of the common areas – which may indicate that some people are sleeping outside as well as in tents

Sleeping bags are placed along the sand, which may indicate that people are sleeping on the dunes as well as in tents.

One of the tents has a green tarpaulin hung over the roof, trying to camouflage with the surroundings.

There are numerous bicycles, scooters and surfboards packed into the squatter camp – with locals saying they were stolen from the nearby car park.

People have witnessed tough sleepers mining the area for unlocked cars and abandoned belongings.

There are three different campsites located along the coast – all in close proximity to beachgoers

One campsite has seen people dig into the sand and hang tarps over the grave to create a canopy

They say they have seen residents from the camp posing as traditionalists in vests to avoid arousing suspicion while trying to take items from parked vehicles.

One person said they witnessed the rough sleepers watching people who had gone into the water with binoculars before stealing the belongings they left in towels on the sand.

NSW Police said there had been no connection between the rough sleepers and incidents in the area, but the Northern Beaches Council confirmed they had tried to make contact with those living in the dunes.

“Council is aware of individuals camping at Dee Why Lagoon and is in contact with NSW Police, Community Northern Beaches and Mission Australia who are providing outreach services to those people sleeping rough,” a Council spokesman said.

A pile of rubbish can be seen in one part of the tent city – including what appears to be a beer keg

The tent city is just behind the beach’s south car park – with locals saying its residents can often be seen looking for belongings

“While the protection of the Dee Why Lagoon Wildlife Refuge is a priority, Council is working towards a balanced solution that addresses environmental impacts while being sensitive to the welfare of those who live in the area.”

The council confirmed it could not force the hard sleepers out of the home.

‘When dealing with people sleeping rough, the Council works in accordance with the Northern Beaches Homeless Persons Protocol. In implementing the Protocol, the Council seeks to recognize the rights of the homeless as well as to strike a balance between the needs of the public space and the environment.

‘The council always treats these people with compassion and tries to refer the individuals with a view to getting them engaged with appropriate support.’

Residents have complained to the council about the damage the hard sleepers are causing to the native environment