Decorated Navy special operations commander found dead at his San Diego home

A decorated Navy special operations commander has been found dead at his San Diego home just a month after taking charge of the elite SEAL Team 1.

Tribute has been paid to ‘great hero’ Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, 47, after he was found Monday.

Captain David Abernathy, Commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, which manages all SEAL teams in San Diego, said, “Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a great friend to all of us.

“This is a devastating loss to our community and everyone who knew him. We will continue to support Bobby’s family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time.”

No foul play is suspected in Ramirez’s death, Navy Special Warfare Command officials said Wednesday.

Ramirez was married to wife Anne and they had several children together. Captain David Abernathy, commander of the Naval Special Warfare Group, said: ‘Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a great friend to all of us’

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation.

Ramirez took command of SEAL Team 1 last month and arrived with the unit in June.

He was married to wife Anne and they had several children together.

A friend, Jennifer James, said, “I’m devastated. Anne Ramirez and Robert Ramirez III have been my friends since high school and have represented our country through multiple deployments and sacrifices to serve the mission of the US.

“We lost a wonderful person on Monday and Anne and Bobby’s story needs to be told.”

Ramirez, pictured with his family, joined the military in 1996 and was commissioned in 2008. He has three Combat Action Ribbons, including for service in both Iraq and Afghanistan

Obi Ugochukwu, a Navy medic, said, “This is just a devastating loss. The pain of this loss cuts very deep.

“Many of us were at Bobby’s Change of Command Ceremony and it was such a joyful occasion. I can’t understand this and I just pray for Anne, the children and the rest of the family.

“We have lost a GREAT HERO and this will hurt for a very long time.”

Ramirez joined the army in 1996 and was commissioned in 2008.

He has three Combat Action Ribbons, including for service in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

His other awards include five Bronze Star Medals, two with the Combat ‘V’ device denoting valor and heroic deeds.