Decomposing body found at home of former Rhode Island mayor is identified as the late lawmaker, 74

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

One of two heavily decomposed bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard earlier this week has been confirmed as the former politician.

Menard, a Democrat who served as Mayor of Woonsocket between 1995 and 2009, was 74 at the time of her death.

The authorities are still working on identify the second, which belonged to a man in his mid-70s.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said the department is aware that both of the deceased had “quite significant” medical problems.

He has given no further indication as to who the second deceased person might be. It is unclear whether Menard was married or had a partner at the time of her death.

She was the city’s longest-serving leader in the 134-year-old city, according to history on her own websiteand only the second elected female mayor in state history.

Woonsocket, former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard (D) was found dead in her home with a companion earlier this week

The cause of death of the former politician has not been established due to foul play is not suspected

Neighbors called authorities after not seeing the couple for a week and a strong smell started to come from the house

Two bodies were found at the scene, one of Susan Menard and the other of an unidentified man in his mid-70s.

Officials said no malicious intent was suspected and both individuals reportedly had a history of health problems

The city of 43,000 is located about 20 miles northwest of Providence.

Police were reportedly notified of the bodies Monday afternoon, when a neighbor reported he hadn’t seen the couple for more than a week.

There was also a strong smell coming from the house, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates.

A neighbor, Freddie Herrera, also said he noticed “a lot of flies around the windows,” which eventually gave him a sign that it was time to call.

Causes of death for both individuals are still pending, but foul play is not suspected and authorities have found “no outward signs” of any form of struggle.

Further details on these issues have not been shared.

Current Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said, “On behalf of the residents of the city and the employees of the City of Woonsocket, we offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

She said Menard will be remembered for her “strong personality” and “desire to lead.”

Menard had a daughter who died unexpectedly in 2009 at the age of 31, and a brother who had died a few days before. He died Saturday at the age of 81.