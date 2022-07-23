Declan Rice hits back at reports linking him away from West Ham amid Chelsea interest

Declan Rice has branded speculation about his future “annoying” in a recent interview.

The midfielder became the club’s captain earlier this month following Mark Noble’s retirement, but has been linked on several occasions with moves to some of Europe’s top clubs.

Speak with air sportshowever, Rice admitted that he doesn’t like the speculation, but may keep it in mind when playing for the Hammers.

Declan Rice has been left frustrated by reports that he is away from West Ham United

The 23-year-old has become captain of the Hammers club following the retirement of Mark Noble

“Everyone knows my relationship with the players here, the manager,” Rice said.

“I’ve never complained, every time I put the shirt on I go out and give it one hundred percent and whatever happens off the field takes care of itself.

“I can’t control that – what I can control is go out and try to be the best player.”

Rice accepted that he cannot do anything about the reports, despite the fact that they are harassing him.

The West Ham Academy graduate has attracted interest from Chelsea, among others, after some stellar performances at club and international level.

Rice was a transfer target for Chelsea from Thomas Tuchel, but a transfer has yet to take place

But he doesn’t like potential fees being brought up, with suggestions he’s worth around £100million if he left West Ham.

“It’s annoying because of the numbers attached to your name,” he added.

“It’s completely out of your control, but sometimes there are things you see and read that you don’t want to hear, because in a way it’s not really true.”

Rice puts a lot of emphasis on enjoying his football no matter who he plays for – something he’s been able to do over the years.

He has made nearly 200 appearances for West Ham and played in a European Championship final for England, despite being only 23 years old.

The midfielder is also a fixture at international level for England’s Gareth Southgate

He has now played nearly 200 games for David Moyes’ side since his debut in 2016

“All I can do is go out on the field and play football and be happy,” he said.

“I’ve done that for the past few seasons and that’s the confidence the manager has in me, so all the speculation stuff, that’s part of playing well, I think.

‘I think it’s all out of my head’ [when on the field]. Nothing has officially happened.

“I’ve always said there’s no point in talking about anything until something happens because I’m a West Ham player, I have a contract with West Ham and I will always respect that.

“I know I’ll be captain of West Ham this season, I know it’s an honour.”