Declan Rice: England hope to deliver ‘best Christmas present’ with World Cup win

Declan Rice has said he hopes England can deliver the “best Christmas present” to fans at home by winning the World Cup.

Millions of supporters are gearing up to see the Three Lions play Senegal in the second round of the tournament against the backdrop of cost-of-living pressures, strikes and the onset of winter.

But midfielder Rice said he felt happy seeing videos of supporters in fan parks and pubs celebrating England’s goals as Gareth Southgate’s side hoped to reunite the country on Sunday.

His comments came as English fans in Qatar hoping to secure tickets for the match at the last minute were advised to remain “vigilant” and avoid using touts.

The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) said people should use official routes where possible to protect themselves from loss and access to Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

West Ham’s Rice, asked if the Three Lions’ World Cup adventures were a pick-me-up for fans, recalled memories of the team giving the country a lift in their run-up to the Euros final last year.

Rice told reporters, “It was Covid at the time, so we couldn’t see families or friends or anybody, but we saw videos from the fans at home and I feel like we did that as a team. the country together when England played football.”

He said England’s women’s team that won the European Championship this year did the same, adding to the fans: “You see the support we have, you see them in the fan parks, you see them in the pubs, it makes me happy to see the videos where they celebrate that we score.

“So look, we’re going to try to keep going, we’re going to try to keep pushing, keep trying to lift everyone up, it’s really almost Christmas right now, so hopefully we can get them the best Christmas present, let’s see. ”

Tickets for the round of 16 knockout matches have been on sale through the official FIFA site for up to 1,000 Qatari riyals, which is approximately £225.

They’re listed as “currently unavailable” for the English game, though fans have been trying to pick them up through the official resale process.

Thomas Concannon, from the FSA England Fans Embassy in Doha, told the PA news agency: “The advice is to be vigilant. We are aware that there are touts.

“I wouldn’t say it’s in large numbers as it’s a bit more difficult now with mobile ticketing, but be vigilant and try to use official routes if possible.

“There’s the FIFA ticketing site, which is getting busy, but hopefully as we get into the final stages of the tournament there will be fewer people looking for tickets as a lot more people are going home now.”

On using secondary ticketing sites, Mr Concannon said: “I think there are always dangers when you don’t go through the official channels.

“There is always that risk and I think anyone using the secondary sources that are available knows the risks they are taking by doing this.

“So it tries to keep it as official as possible, because then at least you guarantee your entry to the stadium.”

Mr Concannon said it had been a “positive” experience for England fans in Qatar, adding: “The price of beer is one thing for England fans – that’s one of the most common questions we get at the Embassy of fans, is ‘where’s there’? a cheaper beer than £14 or £15 a pint?’.

“Unfortunately that’s not available, there are a few options, but you probably have to book for these places and it’s one thing you have to bite your teeth into.

“One thing I would say is that the taxis and access to the city are really cheap, so you save a little bit of money on that front.”

The England Supporters’ Travel Club received 2,273 requests for tickets ahead of the tournament out of a total of 3,009 tickets, the FA said.

Supporter numbers have been bolstered by people already living in the region, while others have taken advantage of commuter flights from Dubai.

England fan Phil Hall, 46, who lives in Al Khor via Altrincham, has secured tickets for Sunday’s match and believes the Three Lions can “go deep” in the tournament.

Mr Hall, who attended World Cup matches with his two sons, said many supporters are “overwhelmed” by the welcome they have received from the Qatari people, while praising the transport and organization of the tournament.

Speaking of Sunday’s match, he said: “When I booked my tickets in March I randomly selected matches because I didn’t know which teams would play in the round of 16 at the Al Bayt.

“When England won the group it was fantastic and hopefully it erases the memories of the 0-0 with the USA in the same stadium.”

Manchester City fan Mr Hall wants England boss Gareth Southgate to stay with Phil Foden, adding: “I think the squad has a very good chance of going deep in this tournament – and anything can happen.”

A FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA reminds all fans that Fifa.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website where they can purchase FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets.

“Tickets purchased through unauthorized distribution channels may be canceled upon identification.

“FIFA reserves the right to refuse entry to the stadium to any holder of such tickets. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, FIFA and local authorities will carry out admission checks.”