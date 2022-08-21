Declan Rice confirms the birth of his first child with long-term partner Lauren Fryer

<!–

Declan Rice appeared to confirm the birth of his first child with partner Lauren Fryer by revealing a tattoo dedicated to a newborn boy during West Ham United’s Premier League defeat on Sunday.

The England international sparked speculation that he welcomed a son named Jude with his long-term girlfriend earlier this month by exposing a tattoo bearing the child’s name and date of birth – August 7.

Jude’s Leo zodiac sign – characterized as a symbol of confidence and attractiveness – also featured in the delicate ink on West Ham captain Rice’s left forearm.

However, it was not enough to inspire the footballer and his beleaguered side to a much-needed victory, with their 2-0 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion leaving them at the bottom of the Premier League.

Six days earlier, the inking was covered by bandages – a common practice with fresh tattoos – during West Ham’s loss to newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

Rice, 23, has been romantically involved with Fryer for six years, but the couple prefers to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Despite a preference for privacy, the couple let their hair down in 2021 during a rare public appearance at the Reading Festival.

They were pictured standing shoulder to shoulder with infamous former Oasis hellraiser Liam Gallagher after his headline performance at the annual event.

Rice had previously admitted that his long-term girlfriend is jealous of his bond with top Chelsea star Mason Mount – a childhood friend from their time together at the West London club’s academy.

He told The Sun: ‘My wife is very concerned. I am genuinely serious. She’s quite concerned.

“Oh, she’s just always like, ‘You two… you love him more than me.’ Honestly. We just get it in the neck all the time. But they have to understand the friendship.’

Rice hopes to make a connection with Mount for England this winter, with both near-certainties for Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The player currently has 32 caps after choosing to play for England in 2019 instead of the Republic of Ireland – which he was allowed to represent through his grandparents.

Prior to his England debut, Rice had won three caps for the Republic of Ireland, although they came through friendlies, which made him eligible to switch allegiances.

MailOnline has reached out to a representative for further comment.