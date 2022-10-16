Declan Donnelly pictured for the first time since catching Covid as he enjoyed the park with family

Declan Donnelly is pictured for the first time since catching Covid and missing the National Television Awards on Thursday.

The TV presenter kept a low profile and spent his Sunday morning in the park with his wife Ali and their two children.

He was caught holding cups of coffee to go and pushing his daughter Isla on her tricycle.

Wearing a casual figure, Dec wore a black Saint Laurent hoodie and a black Prada quilted gilet to keep him warm on the chilly October morning.

He was wearing a pair of black track pants and comfortable gray and white sneakers.

As an accessory, he wore a khaki green “LA” baseball cap and black sunglasses on the neck of his jersey.

He was sometimes focused on his phone and looked serious when he returned to the work zone after a period of ill.

Dec and his beloved wife Ali Alsstall welcomed another member of their family with the birth of their son Jack Anthony Alphonsus in July.

The newborn’s name is in part a tribute to Dec’s longtime presenter Ant McPartlin and his Northern Irish father, Alphonsus Donnelly, who died in 2011 after battling cancer.

The news of the birth came after the 46-year-old TV personality mourned the loss of his Roman Catholic priest brother Dermott following his unexpected death at age 55 on July 8.

The 47-year-old looked in good health and was seen smiling while enjoying some family time in the fresh air.

Earlier this week, Dec and his TV partner-in-crime Ant McPartlin confirmed they tested positive for Covid-19 after being forced to withdraw from attending the National Television Awards and Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician.

The TV duo took to Instagram to share a photo of their lateral flow test results, which showed they were both positive.

The pair, who won Best Presenter at the NTAs 20 years in a row, confirmed MailOnline’s exclusivity by telling their followers, “Unfortunately, it’s true.”

Alongside the photo they posted on social media, they wrote: “Unfortunately, it’s true… we even get sick together!”

“After being unwell a few days ago, we have both tested and are positive for Covid. We are resting at home and are so sorry we can’t be at the @officialntas.

Then they sent a message to their fellow nominees: ‘Good luck to everyone and get well soon to everyone who is in the same boat x’

Ant and Dec have flu-like symptoms and are ‘bed-bound’ with the contagious infection.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Ant and Dec are upset. They love the NTAs, it’s the best night on TV and for them it’s an event they always look forward to.

“They are both feeling really bad, but will watch the show from bed and hope to be healthy and back to work soon.”

A spokesperson for Ant and Dec told MailOnline: ‘After they both felt unwell, Ant and Dec tested for Covid and unfortunately both tested positive.

“The duo put off work commitments while they recover.”

Their absence from the star-studded NTAs didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, who have voted for Ant and Dec to win Best Presenter for over two decades.

And they won again on Thursday, beating fan favorite Alison Hammond who was on the same gong.

“Unfortunately, this means they were unable to film Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician. While we wish them a speedy recovery, we are delighted to confirm that Stephen Mulhern, BGT’s favorite magician, has intervened,” the source added.

The BGT special was announced earlier this week and no air date has been released at this time.

American magician Pen Jillette was announced as a guest judge in addition to the regular jury.

Their last work commitment saw them filming in South Africa for the All Stars I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! series.

The NTAs are a big event for the dynamic hosting duo.

Last year, they won the gong for Best TV Presenter for an epic 20th straight, with an emotional ant holding his wife Anne-Marie as their names were announced.

In 2021, the Geordie duo beat competition from the likes of Piers Morgan, Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Bradley Walsh to win the coveted award.

They have a chance to win several prizes at the event this year, including another wink in the TV presenters category.

What’s more, their shows Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, while Britain’s Got Talent, which they also host, has a nod for the best talent show.