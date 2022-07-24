Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall confirm the birth of their second child

Declan Donnelly has confirmed the birth of his second child, a boy, with wife Ali Astall – just two weeks after the sudden death of his older brother.

The TV host confirmed the surprise birth in an Instagram post shared with followers on Sunday night, revealing that they had named the child Jack Anthony Alphonsus.

The news comes on December 46, as he mourns the loss of brother Dermot, a Roman Catholic priest in the northeast of their hometown, after his death on July 8 at the age of 55.

He wrote: ‘Yesterday shortly before 10am, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome beam of light. He’s awesome and Isla is more than excited to be a big sister.

