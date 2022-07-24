WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall confirm the birth of their second child

Entertainment
By Merry

‘A very welcome ray of light’: Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall confirm the birth of their second child – two weeks after the sudden death of the TV presenter’s brother

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Published: | Updated:

Declan Donnelly has confirmed the birth of his second child, a boy, with wife Ali Astall – just two weeks after the sudden death of his older brother.

The TV host confirmed the surprise birth in an Instagram post shared with followers on Sunday night, revealing that they had named the child Jack Anthony Alphonsus.

The news comes on December 46, as he mourns the loss of brother Dermot, a Roman Catholic priest in the northeast of their hometown, after his death on July 8 at the age of 55.

He wrote: ‘Yesterday shortly before 10am, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome beam of light. He’s awesome and Isla is more than excited to be a big sister.

More to follow…

Happy news: Declan Donnelly has confirmed the birth of his second child, a boy, with wife Ali Astall - just two weeks after the sudden death of his older brother

Happy news: Declan Donnelly has confirmed the birth of his second child, a boy, with wife Ali Astall – just two weeks after the sudden death of his older brother

Related Posts

Jennifer Lawrence dons overalls as she…

Merry

Donald Glover goes shirtless while out…

Merry

Ranvir Singh, 44, poses for rare snap…

Merry
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Rachel Zoe looks glamorous as she and…

Merry

Adele wears ring as she departs her…

Merry

Matthew McConaughey walks hand-in-hand…

Merry
1 of 2,381

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More