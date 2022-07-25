Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall confirm birth of baby Jack Anthony Alphonsus

Declan Donnelly has confirmed the birth of his second child, a boy, with wife Ali Astall – just two weeks after the sudden death of his older brother.

The TV host confirmed the surprise birth in an Instagram post shared with followers on Sunday night, revealing that they had named the child Jack Anthony Alphonsus.

The newborn’s name is in part a tribute to Dec’s longtime presenter Ant McPartlin and his Northern Irish father, Alphonsus Donnelly, who died in 2011 after battling cancer.

The news of the birth comes as the TV personality, 46, mourns the loss of his Roman Catholic priest brother Dermott after his unexpected death at age 55 on July 8.

Dec – who is also raising three-year-old daughter Isla with his wife – wrote on his social media platforms: “Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, as a very welcome bright spot.

“He’s amazing and Isla is more than excited to be a big sister.”

Dec accompanied the message with a photo of his newborn son’s tiny hand clutching his finger.

Speculation mounted that Ali was expecting when she missed the Bafta TV Awards in May this year.

Ali’s absence was notable when Ant’s wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, joined the Geordie duo for the glittering ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, where they won the Best Entertainment Show award for Saturday Night Takeaway.

Instead, a casually dressed Ali, 43, spent the weekend doing odd jobs near their home in Chiswick, west London, where she was seen wearing a hoodie, leggings and flip flops while a bystander confronted Richard Eden of the Daily Mail said, ‘She looked like she might be pregnant.’

Dec and Ali became parents for the first time in 2018 and welcomed daughter Isla Elizabeth Anne into the world in August of that year.

Ant and Dec’s official Twitter page confirmed the exciting news at the time with a sweet photo of their newborn daughter gently holding her proud father’s hand.

An accompanying caption read: ‘Ali and I are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9am this morning. Mother and daughter are both doing well, daddy is head over heels! dx’

Dec has previously spoken about how fatherhood changed his life in 2018 after he married Ali, his former manager, in 2015.

“Becoming a father has completely changed me,” said Dec, 46. “I felt a love I didn’t know was possible to feel. Everything I do, every day, is now for my daughter.’

Dec will rest his beloved brother in a funeral next Friday after racing to be with his sibling Father Dermott Donnelly after collapsing earlier this month.

The priest’s death was later confirmed by the Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle.

Friends and family of Father Donnelly, who died aged 55, will gather in Newcastle next week to say an emotional goodbye and pay their respects.

In addition to loved ones from Dec’s parents’ native Ireland, priests and clergy from the northeastern region of England, where Dermott served in the Catholic Church, will be in attendance, according to the Mirror.

The Donnelly family said in a statement: “Due to space limitations, we would encourage those wishing to participate in the Requiem Mass on Friday, July 29, to gather at St Michael’s Church.

Mass will be streamed live and Holy Communion will be made available. After the Requiem Mass, Father Dermott’s procession will pass by St. Michael’s Church for those who wish to pay their respects.’

Father Dermott was hospitalized after a series of illness and his body will be admitted to St Michael’s, Newcastle on Thursday.

In a statement following Dermott’s death, the Donnelly family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of Father Dermott Donnelly who passed away peacefully in hospital this afternoon.

“This is a great shock to all of us.

“Please pray for the peace of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time.”

An insider had previously revealed to: The sun how Dec – half of the presenting duo Ant and Dec – had returned to the North East of England to join his family at Father Dermott’s bedside.

They told how the priest’s loved ones had prayed that he would “come through” after becoming “extremely unwell” in hospital.

The source said: “Dec arrived with other family members. There are about twelve in the hospital.’

Following the death of Father Dermott, a spokesperson for the Saturday Night Takeaway host said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Father Dermott Donnelly, who passed away peacefully this afternoon in hospital, surrounded by his family and close friends. We ask for the utmost privacy for the Donnelly family at this difficult time.”

Father Peter Kyi Maung, who served with Dermott at St Joseph’s Church in Stanley, County Durham, said: ‘He was barely breathing in the bed, it was so sad. They think he had a brain haemorrhage.

“Declan had come to live with him and their mother was there too, I saw her in the hospital and it was so hard for her, a mother seeing her dying son. When she hugged me, I knew how much she suffered.’

Father Dermott conducted Dec’s 2015 wedding to Ali Astall for a star-studded guest list, which included star’s TV sidekick Ant McPartlin and presenter Dermot O’Leary.

The Durham pastor was also recently photographed outside 10 Downing Street after being invited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to join religious leaders in praying for peace in Ukraine.