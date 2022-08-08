Deciphering an infant’s cry is NOT an innate ability and must be learned, study reveals 

The sound of a baby crying is enough to fill any new parent with dread.

But if you’re having trouble deciphering your baby’s cry, don’t panic — a new study has confirmed that this isn’t an innate skill and should be learned over time.

Researchers from the University of Saint-Etienne played recordings of crying babies for a variety of reasons to participants from different backgrounds in childcare.

It turned out that people with experience in caring for babies were better able to tell the difference between crying.

The team hopes this knowledge will help parents recognize pain and respond to it even better.

Professor Nicolas Mathevon, a professor of bioacoustics, said: ‘We found that the ability to detect pain in crying – that is, distinguish a cry of pain from a mere uncomfortable cry – is modulated by experience caring for babies.

“Current parents of young babies can recognize a baby’s cries of pain even if they’ve never heard this baby before, while inexperienced individuals usually can’t.”

The research results show that parenting experience influences our ability to decode infants’ communication signals. It was found that people with experience in caring for babies, such as parents or childcare professionals, were better able to tell the difference between crying (stock image)

PERCENTAGE CHANCE OF CRY RECOGNITION Non-parents with no experience with babies = 54.3 percent Non-parents with moderate experience with babies = 57.3 percent Parents of children older than five = 65.5 percent Pediatric healthcare professionals = 71.1 percent Parents of children under two = 71.2 percent

Crying is the only means of communication a newborn human has before learning to speak, and therefore it can have different meanings.

Professor Mathevon and his colleagues are investigating how information is encoded in babies’ cries and how human listeners extract this information.

Their new study, published today in Current Biologyshows how previous care experiences with babies determine our ability to identify when they are in pain.

Babies were recorded crying while experiencing mild discomfort while bathing at home, and pain when receiving a vaccination from a pediatrician.

Eight awkward cries from a particular baby were then played over a two-day training period for individuals with different experiences with babies.

This included non-parents without any childcare experience, non-professional experience such as babysitting, and extensive professional experience.

Parents with children five years of age or older or with babies under two years of age were also included in the study.

After the training period, the participants were asked to group pain and discomfort from crying babies in their training and unfamiliar babies.

The results showed that the parenting experience affected the participants’ ability to decipher the babies’ cries.

People with little to no experience couldn’t tell the difference between crying better than chance, while those with a small amount of experience performed better.

Current parents and professionals fared better than chance, while parents of older children and non-parents with professional experience fared less well with unfamiliar howls.

The acoustic structures of babies’ crying are encoded with important information that reveals whether the reason for their distress is pain or mild discomfort. The study participants were asked to group pain and discomfort, both from the crying baby during their training and from unfamiliar babies

But the parents of younger babies were the clear winners, as they were able to identify babies’ crying contexts, even if they had never heard that younger one’s cry.

Study co-author Camille Fauchon said, ‘Professional pediatric caregivers are less successful in extending this ability to unfamiliar infants,’

“This was initially surprising, but it is consistent with the idea that experienced listeners can develop a resistance that reduces their sensitivity to acoustic signals of pain.”

The results show that the acoustic structures of babies’ crying are encoded with important information that reveals the reason for their distress.

Adults seem to be attuned to that information, but a human’s ability to decode whether a cry stems from pain or discomfort improves with exposure.

The researchers are conducting neuroimaging studies to further explore how experience and parenting shape brain activity when babies cry.