The headless head of an ancient Egyptian mummy that spent two years collecting dust in the attic of a now-deceased doctor’s home in the United Kingdom has been placed under a CT scanner, revealing it once belonged to a woman who was “like that”. lived 2000 years ago.

Canterbury Christ Church University performed preliminary scans that showed she had worn out teeth from a rough diet, her brain was removed and her tongue is still remarkably preserved.

While researchers are unclear about the head’s origins, they believe it may have been brought back from Egypt as a souvenir in the 1800s and passed on as an heirloom.

The theory stems from the popularity of mummies during the Victorian era. People in those days organized “unpacking parties” where a group would have food and drink while enjoying the process of pulling the shells off a mummified body.

The mummified head was donated to investigations. It was found in the attic of a house in the UK

A CT scanner was used on the decapeptide mummy head, allowing the team to mimic it in 3D and analyze what may be hidden beneath the sheaths.

The head was donated to the researchers in November 2020, and the first CT scan was made a year later. Now the team has uncovered new details of the head, such as the person’s gender and diet.

The worn teeth suggest that the woman was feasting on grains, which were a staple food among the ancient Egyptians.

The CT scan also revealed a type of tube in the spinal canal and left nostril.

“Whether the tubes are historic (Victorian) or ancient (Egyptian) is unknown, James Elliott, a professor of diagnostic radiography at Canterbury Christ Church University, said in a statement.

The next part of this ongoing project is to re-analyze all scans in depth, hoping to provide more details about pathology, trauma, and dental status.

And Elliot notes that the team will try to figure out a route in the head to gently remove the brain.

“Ironically, the ancient Egyptians believed that a person’s spirit was held in their heart and paid little attention to the brain,” he said in a statement.

“Either way, the brain was removed to preserve the individual.”

Other tests, including ancient DNA and radiocarbon dating, are both potential avenues for scientific inquiry. Ultimately, the results will be disseminated in a scientific journal and shared with the public.

Once the team has learned everything they can, a facial reconstruction of the woman will be performed.

