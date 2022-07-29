Decapitated animals found at Anzac Park in Toowong, Queensland

More than a dozen mutilated animals, including a headless koala, dogs, birds and possums, have been discovered in a park in Brisbane’s inner city.

Shocked city officials made the disturbing discovery Thursday evening at Anzac Park in Toowong in the heart of the city.

Two 44-litre barrels of earth were found at the scene and the mutilated corpses of animals were placed in a pile nearby.

Nearly 20 slaughtered animals are known to have been found, including a Border Collie, a cat and guinea pigs.

“Agents were called to a Wool Street location around 6:30 p.m. after the animals, including koalas and dogs, were discovered in a grass verge,” police said in a statement to AAP.

“Investigations are underway into the cause of death and the conditions under which they were left behind.”

Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner said it was a “sick act” and the officers who stumbled upon the horrific scene had been advised.

“I am saddened, disturbed and appalled at what has happened here,” said Cr Schrinner.

“It’s now a matter for the police that I hope they find the perpetrators so that our courts can tackle them.”

Police and the RSPCA have launched a joint investigation and will search the city’s CCTV network, but have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

Cr Schrinner also said: “I can confirm that city officials who were the first to arrive have received guidance as a result of the horrific things they saw.”