WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Decapitated animals found at Anzac Park in Toowong, Queensland

Australia
By Jacky

Decapitated koalas, birds, dogs and possums are found dumped in a city park – the barbaric scene is so horrific that rangers have been escorted

  • WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT
  • More than a dozen mutilated animals found in Toowong’s Anzac Park, QLD
  • Animals include a headless koala, dogs, birds, a cat and possums
  • Two 44 liter barrels filled with earth were found with the corpses in a pile nearby
  • The police and the RSPCA are investigating. Officers have been advised

By Robyn Wuth for Australian Associated Press

Published: | Updated:

More than a dozen mutilated animals, including a headless koala, dogs, birds and possums, have been discovered in a park in Brisbane’s inner city.

Shocked city officials made the disturbing discovery Thursday evening at Anzac Park in Toowong in the heart of the city.

Two 44-litre barrels of earth were found at the scene and the mutilated corpses of animals were placed in a pile nearby.

Nearly 20 slaughtered animals are known to have been found, including a Border Collie, a cat and guinea pigs.

More than a dozen mutilated animals, including a headless koala, dogs, birds and possums, have been discovered in Toowong's Anzac Park, Queensland (pictured)

More than a dozen mutilated animals, including a headless koala, dogs, birds and possums, have been discovered in Toowong’s Anzac Park, Queensland (pictured)

“Agents were called to a Wool Street location around 6:30 p.m. after the animals, including koalas and dogs, were discovered in a grass verge,” police said in a statement to AAP.

“Investigations are underway into the cause of death and the conditions under which they were left behind.”

Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner said it was a “sick act” and the officers who stumbled upon the horrific scene had been advised.

“I am saddened, disturbed and appalled at what has happened here,” said Cr Schrinner.

“It’s now a matter for the police that I hope they find the perpetrators so that our courts can tackle them.”

Police and the RSPCA have launched a joint investigation and will search the city’s CCTV network, but have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

Cr Schrinner also said: “I can confirm that city officials who were the first to arrive have received guidance as a result of the horrific things they saw.”

Related Posts

Sydney Swans AFL star Chad Warner has…

Jacky

‘There is no path out of economic…

Jacky

F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob…

Jacky
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Pregnant Cressida Bonas looks chic in a…

Jacky

Beyonce Renaissance: New album hints at…

Jacky

Justin Langer lands first job since…

Jacky
1 of 3,187

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More