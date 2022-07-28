Dec says farewell: TV presenter carries brother Dermott’s coffin

Advertisement

Declan Donnelly served as pallbearer on Thursday night at mass ahead of his older brother Dermott’s funeral in Newcastle.

The popular TV personality joined friends and family for the Catholic service at St. Michael’s Church ahead of his funeral service in the Northeast on Friday morning.

Dermott Donnelly, a respected Catholic priest, died on July 8 of a suspected brain haemorrhage after he is being treated at North Durham hospital after a collapse in his parish in Newcastle.

The Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent, December 46, presenter later confirmed the news on social media, writing: ‘It pains me to tell you that my dear brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, has sadly passed away this afternoon.

“We are all beyond broken. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated.”

Difficult task: Declan Donnelly served as pallbearer on Thursday night as mass was held ahead of his older brother Dermott’s funeral in Newcastle

The Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle, where Dermot served at St. Jospeh’s Church in County Durham, had previously confirmed the news that Father Dermott Donnelly had passed away peacefully in hospital.

A statement from the diocese said: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the passing of Father Dermott Donnelly, who passed away peacefully in hospital this afternoon.

“This is a great shock to all of us. Please pray for the peace of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time.”

A Declan spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Father Dermott Donnelly, who passed away peacefully this afternoon in hospital, surrounded by his family and close friends.

“We ask for the utmost privacy for the Donnelly family at this difficult time.”

Sad day: The host looked to the sky as he joined friends and family for Catholic service at St. Michael’s Church in the city ahead of his funeral service in the Northeast on Friday morning

