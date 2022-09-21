Debra Messing takes the plunge in striking black and white floral gown at the NY premiere of Bros

Debra Messing had all eyes on her when she arrived Tuesday night at the premiere of the rom-com Bros. in New York City.

The Will & Grace star, 54, took the plunge in a striking black and white dress covered in 3D floral appliqué.

The dress had a semi-sheer skirt with ruffles and a scalloped hem that gave a distinct look to Messing’s black open-toed heels.

The actress’ signature auburn locks were worn in their natural curl pattern and styled in a glamorous half up, half down style.

She rocked a large diamond hoop earring with smaller diamond hoops on her other ear.

Brass fingers were adorned with a variety of antique statement rings.

She made her green eyes pop by having her makeup artist create a smokey burgundy eyeshadow look on her lids.

Her plump pout was painted a deep pink and her features were sculpted with a bronzing powder and a peach-pink blush.

Messing posed confidently on the red carpet with one hand on her hip and a beaming smile on her face.

Messing makes a cameo in Bros as a “highly elevated version” of herself, which she served up PEOPLE.

She also told the outlet that she was “shocked and just so grateful” when the movie star and co-writer Billy Eichner asked her to be a part of the project.

Messing was happily reunited with Eichner during Tuesday’s premiere.

The comedian, 44, looked smart in a black and white colored blazer worn with black tapered trousers and shiny leather shoes.

He stars alongside actor Luke Macfarlane, who cut a stylish figure for the evening in a blue tweed jacket and matching trousers.

The Canadian-American star styled his patterned suit with a fitted navy sweater and brown leather shoes.

He and Eichner posed for several snaps before entering the screening room of the Lincoln Square Theater.

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider hissed as she showed off her enviably tanned and toned physique in a brown leatherette dress.

Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth looked fashion-forward in a pair of jeans while he was pampered with his longtime husband Richie Jackson.

Bros has elsewhere been touted as the first gay Hollywood romcom from a major studio — despite coming out more than a quarter of a century after the 1996 classic The Birdcage starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams.

The opposites draw comedy with Eichner as a bookish workaholic who runs a museum and finds himself falling for a jock-type played by Luke Macfarlane.

Both protagonists are over 40, which fits in with Eichner’s idea of ​​developing a gay film that was not aimed at young adults.

“Most LGBTQ content today is about gay teens presented in a very sitcom-like way. We wear cute little outfits and we’re here to be charming. I have no relation. Where are the adults?’ he told Variety.

“I watch this queer programming and I don’t know who these gay men are. They don’t look, sound or act like me and my gay friends.’

During his meeting with the outlet, Eichner also defended his decision to have an all-queer cast, even for straight roles in the rom-com.

“It’s not about a straight actor never being allowed to play gay. But we need a more level playing field. It’s about correcting a very extreme imbalance.’

Bros hits theaters on Friday, September 30.