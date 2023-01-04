Debra Jo Rupp joins Marvel’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos

<!–

Just weeks after Patti LuPone joined the cast of Marvel’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Debra Jo Rupp has also come on board.

While no details about her character were given, it seems likely she will reprise her role of Ms. Hart from Marvel’s WandaVision.

The show is a WandaVision spin-off focusing on Kathryn Hahn’s chaotic character Agnes, who was revealed at the end of the series to be a powerful Marvel Comics witch named Agatha Harkness.

Rupp appeared in five episodes in the nine-episode WandaVision series as Mrs. Hart, the wife of Vision’s (Paul Bettany) boss Arthur Hart (Fred Melamed).

It is later revealed that she is actually Sharon Davis, and her husband is really Arthur Davis, as she and the rest of the Westview residents are unknowingly under Agatha’s control.

Rupp returns alongside Hahn and another WandaVision star, Emma Caulfield Ford, and returns as Sarah Jones, who played the character of Dottie Jones under Agatha’s control.

They will be joined by franchise newcomers Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer returns to write and executive produce the series, while Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday) will also direct.

Production began in Atlanta in mid-December, a few days before the holiday season, and production is expected to resume this week and last through May.

The series is expected to debut on the Disney Plus streaming service in late 2023, but no date has been set yet.

Rupp will also play another famous role – Kitty Foreman from That 70s Show – on Netflix’s That 90s Show, which premieres January 19.

She played Kitty Foreman for all eight seasons of That 70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will be Marvel Studios’ 12th TV series set in the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It will also be the fourth Marvel show to debut on Disney Plus in 2023, following Secret Invasion, Echo, and Ironheart.

Disney has not released any dates for any of these shows at this time.