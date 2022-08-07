Deborah Meaden was diagnosed with skin cancer after her Dragon’s Den make-up artist saw blemish

Deborah Meaden has praised her makeup artist for insisting that she be checked for skin cancer after noticing a blemish on her skin.

The 63-year-old Dragon’s Den star went for a check-up with her doctor and in 2015 was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, the second most common form of skin cancer.

The businesswoman told Vogue Williams on the Taboo talking podcast: ‘I was aware of’ [how much the sun could damage my skin]I have quite fair skin but oddly enough I never really got a burn and I think that was a problem for me.

Grateful: Deborah Meaden, 63, has praised her makeup artist for insisting she be checked for skin cancer after noticing a spot on her skin

“I thought I was immune to it… I thought, I may look beautiful, but it’s clear that my skin can handle it. So it was a bit of a shock when I realized damage had been done.”

She added: “I was filming Dragon’s Den and I’m not getting any spots, but my makeup artist had noticed what looked like a [tiny little] whitehead that was probably on my face for about six weeks.

“She kept saying, ‘That’s not right, Deborah,’ and I thought, ‘Okay, that’s really weird, I usually don’t get spots.” I went to Africa and I thought before I go I should get that checked out.

On time: Deborah explained how she was incredibly lucky to have contracted the cancer early (pictured in 2019)

“I sent a picture to my doctor, who said it could be something, maybe not, but it could be something. Then I got an appointment with a local hospital and I went along and they said to me, ‘You have a squamous.’

Deborah said she was incredibly lucky to have discovered the cancer early, and admitted she might not have been in the same situation she is now to tell the story if she hadn’t sought medical attention.

“When I say I was lucky, we noticed it incredibly early,” she said.

“I’m evangelical now to say to people, if you have a little strange pimple that won’t go away, don’t just think it’s a pimple.”

Honest: TV star says she should now pay more attention when out in the sun and urges people to seek medical help if they are concerned

“I’ve always looked for moles, I know all the rules about moles, I’ve never looked for anything that actually looked like a whitehead.

“I never would have known if Sue wasn’t there, thank God.”

The television star says she should now pay more attention when she is out in the sun.

She regularly checks her skin for blemishes and is much more aware of how the sun affects her health.

“My prognosis is a factor of 50,” she explained. “I always wear a hat when I’m outside and watch my skin. I do have regular skin checks all over my skin.’