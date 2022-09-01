Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s central coast estate is back on the market for $2.85million

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s Central Coast estate is back on the market for $2.85 million.

The 44-acre estate called Freedom Farms is located on North Ryan Road in Creston, California — north of Los Angeles — and has been the sole property of her son Todd Fisher since their death in 2016.

Described as a ‘tranquil retreat’, the house has a rustic feel with lots of exposed wood, deep colors and lots of hills nearby.

Despite the more modest features scattered throughout the home’s bones, it still boasts many Hollywood must-haves, such as a private screening room, a recording studio where Journey recorded, and a personal gym.

The seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath home was built in 1991 and was “the site of hundreds of gatherings, sing-alongs, and served as a quiet retreat for Hollywood’s elite.”

The main house is 7,800 square feet and features custom tiles and woodwork. The two other buildings on the property create a combined 17,000-square-foot warehouse and soundstage that the Singin in the Rain star filmed.

The living room has high ceilings, deep wood panelling, a large fireplace and grand piano – which the family and many famous singers have used over the decades.

“We were always a musical family,” Todd told the San Francisco Gate. “So at some point during every vacation, at every gathering, someone sat down and started going. Of course, Carrie was the harshest critic.”

A unique feature in the kitchen is the dark green cabin, an industrial-style stove and the different wood tones in the space.

The soundstage is filled with artifacts from Debbie’s and her husband Eddie Fisher—who rose to fame with Elizabeth Taylor—and Carrie’s careers.

There is also a barn, lake and hot springs on the infamous estate and has agricultural and farming potential.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s Central Coast estate is back on the market for $2.85 million. The main house (pictured) is 7,800 square feet and features custom tile and woodwork

The living room has high ceilings, deep wood panelling, a large fireplace and a grand piano

The musical family used the piano (pictured) quite often and many famous singers have used it over the decades

The soundstage (pictured) is filled with artifacts from Debbie’s and Eddie Fisher from her husband – who famously went on to marry Elizabeth Taylor – and Carrie’s careers

Debbie’s son and Carrie’s brother Todd Fisher bought the property in the 1980s to raise his family and for his famous family to find a quiet place outside of Hollywood

Todd bought the house in the 1980s to raise his family and provide a place for his mother and sister Carrie – who was famous in Star Wars – a place to get away from Hollywood for a while.

“These were two of the world’s most famous people, even as honest, as affectionate, as they were they knew they had to wear a mask in public… But here, on the ranch, that mask came off. It was a place to revive mental health,” Todd . said San Francisco Gate.

Over the years, his superstar mother would become a co-owner of the property.

The area surrounding the estate is full of horse ranches and vineyards and a small renovated shop selling local cheeses and wines.

Sotheby’s International, the real estate agency, said it was the perfect place for “privacy” and that many people have emigrated to more remote areas.

“If people want privacy and land, this is the place — and people can get in now before it gets too saturated,” Jen Kennedy of Sotheby’s told San Francisco Gate.

The house also features a pool table which is custom tiled and is surrounded by various knick-knacks

The house has a rustic design with lots of dark, exposed wood and cabinetry

One of the bedrooms has a master bedroom, framed in wood, and many paintings and photographs on the wall

Plus, with the Fisher property – there’s just a lot of history. You feel it as soon as you arrive.’

Todd also told the San Francisco Gate it’s the first time he’s priced the property “so aggressively,” but he feels the sale is imminent and a good spot shouldn’t be lost.

“We just don’t use it the way we did, and it’s just insane to just let something so valuable just sit there,” he told the outlet.

The prospective buyer may also keep some of the artifacts in the house, Todd said.

“Certain furniture or certain pieces of art that I could just leave behind are all negotiable,” he told the San Francisco Gate. But there are also things that don’t fit into that picture. There’s some rare stuff on the walls, some really high-end photography, and some family stuff.

“But if the right person shows the right one — let’s say care and concern — and I felt they would take care of something, I wouldn’t have a problem because that’s what Debbie wanted. She wanted to share that with her fans. And our storage space is bursting at the seams.’

Debbie was a great collector of Hollywood items, especially the items of the famous families. She also had many costumes from movies that were nominated for Best Production Design or Costume Design, according to the San Francisco Gate.

At one point, her private collection became the largest cache of Hollywood treasures in the world with more than 3,000 costumes, according to the outlet.

Debbie also used to duck into Carrie’s trash cans when they lived next door, as her daughter often threw out her own things, such as her diaries.

Although Carrie also liked collecting Tiffany lamps for a bargain price.

“Carrie was a collector, but she threw everything away from her, and Debbie knew, so she saved what she could,” Todd told the San Francisco Gate.

Debbie was quite a collector and one of the on-site storage areas is home to her extensive collection of Hollywood rarities and her large costume collection.

The property also features a large film collection and a private theatre

A large drawing of several famous faces hangs in the house, among many other memorabilia

The house also features several family photos in different frames and sizes

The home theater was a place where Debbie, famous for her roll n Singin in the Rain, and Carrie, famous for Star Wars, spent a lot of time

Many of the items she dove out of Carrie ended up in boxes at Freedom Farms, including the Star Wars star’s diaries that would later inspire her 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist.

“Debbie wanted it all — save and preserve,” Todd told the outlet. He said his sister was more interested in buying gifts for others than in keeping them.

However, Debbie sold a number of items after the family faced financial difficulties in the early 2010s, including Marilyn Monroe’s iconic white dress and Audrey Hepburn’s Royal Ascot dress, which cost $4.6 million and $4.6 million respectively. 3.7 million.

It was said that Debbie was sad when the Academy did not buy a single item from her collection, as she had been trying to sell to them for years.

The rest of the mementos belonged to Todd after his mother passed away in 2016, who passed away a day after Carrie.

Now the new Academy of Motion Pictures has requested a number of items not only to preserve Debbie’s legacy, but to transform her collection into a tangible museum.

Todd has only given the museum a few pieces as he’s still figuring out what to do with the massive collection, which he’s currently perusing and calling a “labor of love,” the San Francisco Gate reported.

There are two storage rooms of 17,000 square meters, surrounded by hills and trees

The large estate is called Freedom Farms and is currently being sold at a more aggressive rate