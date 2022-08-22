Debbie Gibson, 51, looks youthful in a tank top and leather slacks

<!–

Debbie Gibson celebrated the 35th anniversary of her debut album Out of The Blue with a live Sunday performance at 54 Below New York.

The 51-year-old blonde beauty looked sensational in a black tank top and tight electric blue leather pants with gold heels as she took the stage.

Gibson released her first album Out of the Blue in 1987, which was certified triple platinum and spawned several international hits.

As a New York native, Debbie wanted to perform these shows in her hometown to honor her mother Diane.

“This was really a homecoming – and a tribute to my mother most of all,” Gibson, who now lives in Las Vegas, told The New Post Friday.

“I would never have had that moment without my mom – launching a record at age 16, the two of us from nothing or no one in the business, and basically saw these songs to the top of the charts.”

The album became a huge hit.

One single, Foolish Beat, made Gibson the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a Billboard Hot 100 number-one single.

The Triple Threat; writer, singer and producer released a second album in 1989, Electric Youth, which gave the rising star a number one hit with Lost In Your Eyes.

Credits and recognition for the young musician’s talent poured in that year when she was recognized as Songwriter of the Year by ASCAP in 1989, along with Bruce Springsteen.

With a unique talent and ability to write and produce her own songs, she has consistently continued to record and release music throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

To her credit, Gibson is the only songwriter on all of her singles to reach the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Her 2002 release of Girls Night Out became her first top five hits after 30 years.

In addition to writing and performing her own music, Gibson has appeared in roles on Broadway and touring musicals, including Les Misérables and Grease. In addition to her musical talent, Gibson has acting talent and has appeared on television and independent films.

When Debbie was a teen pop celebrity and her career began, she was led by her mother, Diane Gibson, who passed away in January.

Gibson celebrates her mother’s confidence and determination as a dominant female manager at a time when music was a world heavily dominated by men.

The multi-platinum star calls her mother the main influence that forced and motivated her to write and produce her No. 1 hit “Foolish Beat” three and a half decades ago.

To this day, Gibson is the youngest female artist to ever do this.