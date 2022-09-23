Debbie Collier’s daughter has history of domestic violence against boyfriends and lying to cops

The daughter of murdered Georgia mother Debbie Collier has a history of lying to police and abusive boyfriends with her live-in MMA fighter boyfriend, who says the couple have been ‘interrogated’ over her mother’s murder.

Amanda Bearden, 36, told police her mother mysteriously sent her a $2,000 Venmo payment with the cryptic remark ‘they won’t let me go’ in one of her last acts.

Collier, 59, was found dead, naked and her body burned, tied to a tree on September 11 in Athens, Georgia.

No arrests have been made in her brutal killing, and there is no indication that either Bearden or her boyfriend, Andrew Giegerich, are considered suspects.

The couple is living together again in Athens, Georgia, despite their previous domestic disputes and restraining order.

DailyMail.com saw them leave their home this week as the investigation into Debbie’s brutal killing gathers pace.

The police have now ruled out kidnapping and suicide as possible causes of the woman’s death, and are now focused on arresting her killer.

Last May, police intervened in the couple’s relationship after Amanda called 911 and claimed Andrew had ‘broken into’ the house to beat her.

She showed them pictures of bruises on her arms and shoulders to prove it.

Debbie Collier, 59, was found naked and tied to a tree in a ditch on September 11, two days after she was last seen by anyone

However, she was arrested for falsely reporting a burglary after police determined he lived in the home and had full access to it, according to New York Post.

Andrew was arrested on battery charges and the couple was ordered to stay apart.

Giegerich has complained that the couple were recently ‘interrogated’ by police over Debbie’s death.

‘That [police have] interrogated us all. The people closest to you [Collier] are kind of being looked at as suspects right now,’ he told the Post.

Debbie lived with her husband Steve in their home in Athens.

On Friday, he fought back tears as he told DailyMail.com that Debbie was the love of his life.

‘It’s been two long weeks and I’m very tired. My wife was a wonderful person.’

A close friend of the couple, who did not want to be identified, confided to DailyMail.com: ‘Steve loved Debbie with all his heart. I know that for a fact.

‘I can’t imagine what he’s going through right now, with the terrible loss of his wife and having to be part of the murder investigation and all that entails.

‘I have known them both for many years and they were a devoted couple.’

In direct support, he added: ‘I know the family of murder victims may be under suspicion but I bet my life Steve had nothing whatsoever to do with Debbie’s disappearance.’

On September 10, Steve reported Debbie missing, claiming he hadn’t seen her since 10 p.m. 21 the previous evening in their home.

Neighbors heard fighting and screaming coming from the house the night before she disappeared.

Police then tracked the car Debbie had been driving — a rental SUV rented because her own vehicle was under repair — to a wooded ravine 60 miles from her home. Her naked body was found there, charred and tied to a tree.

The exact cause of her death remains unconfirmed.

When questioned, Bearden told police that she last saw her mother the night before she disappeared and that everything was normal. She received the Venmo message the day her mother was reported missing.

In an interview with CBS after her mother’s body was found, Amanda appeared shaken and struggled to speak.

‘My mother was my everything. Someone took my whole world away from me. She was a beautiful, kind, giving woman. She didn’t deserve this, she said with shaking head and hands.

The police have not yet ruled out anyone as a suspect.

Debbie had taken her car in for service and was driving a rented SUV when she died.

That car was equipped with a GPS tracking system that led police to her body after her husband reported her missing on September 10.

It was found 60 kilometers from the couple’s modest home, where they lived quietly.

