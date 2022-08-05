Debate erupts over Coles shopper who bought out their store’s supply of heavily-marked down butter

An Australian mother has been criticized by shoppers after buying every block of butter at a discount at the supermarket.

Coles’ customer came across a 500g pack of butter for just $1.88, discounted from $7.50 at her local Central Coast store, and bought the lot.

She shared her find with the popular Facebook group Markdown Addicts Australia members share with some who were impressed with the accord, while others said she should have left some for others.

A shopper has faced online opposition for buying all of the discounted butter at her local Coles, with many saying she should have left some for those who might be struggling financially

The woman, who is an avid baker and uses a lot of butter, attracted more than 1,100 ‘likes’ on her after and sparked a lively debate with dozens of responses.

The post was inundated with comments from disgruntled shoppers who said they “would have left some” for others.

“I would have left a few as there are a lot of people who are having a hard time, good find,” one joked.

Poll Do you think the mother should have left some discounted butter for others?

“In these difficult times and so many people who are struggling, I would have left something for someone else. But that’s just me,” said another.

“I left ALL the meat. Planks and planks of it. I bake A LOT, so the butter is great for me,” said the home baker.

Group moderators had to remove some annoying replies and eventually ban members from commenting more.

However, not everyone was displeased with the Lake Haven woman’s butter catch, many jumped to her defense and complimented her ‘amazing score’

“I would have taken them all, I like a bargain and this is something that is used daily in my house, so bet that if I saw them I would take them all!” said one mother.

“I certainly would have taken them all. I make pies every weekend and butter is expensive,’ agreed another.

When is the best time to shop for discounts at a supermarket? In the morning – shoppers can save between 10 and 20% on goods that are about to expire Before dinner – shoppers can save up to 50% on goods that are about to expire Just before the store closes – shoppers can save up to 90% on goods that are about to expire * Price reductions are determined based on store policies and times and may vary

“Finding price cuts comes down to ‘right place, right time’. Items are discounted to sell quickly. If you buy them all, to keep for yourself or to share with family/friends, there is no need to justify it,” writes a third.

Even a supermarket employee chimed in and applauded her for buying all the butter.

“We hate to throw products in the trash, so if you see it, buy it! We don’t care how much you buy (unless there’s a limit for some reason), take it all! Right place, right time,” they said.

This isn’t the first time a shopper has been labeled “greedy” for “gobbling up” discounted groceries.

Aussie mama Sara, of Bundaberg, Queensland, bought $270 worth of meat for just $57, which included 10 500g packs of minced pork, four packs of lamb chops and salmon, along with corn, chicken pieces and 3kg of shrimp (pictured)

Sara, of Bundaberg, Queensland, bought $270 meat for just $57, including 10 500g packets of minced pork, four packets of lamb chops and salmon, along with corn, chicken pieces and 3kg of shrimp.

The social media post soon received several nasty comments criticizing Sara for taking “too much” and not leaving enough reduced food items for others “in need.”

With inflation sending the cost of living skyrocketing, more customers are looking for ‘mark-offs’ in supermarkets.

A Coles employee left a comment stating that the supermarket also regularly cuts meat, but it doesn’t last long in the stores

Some parents feel Sara should have “shared” food purchases with others, rather than taking everything for herself

When more people complained, Sarah responded by updating the caption: “For all the annoying people, the lady working was super friendly to me, she gave me nice discounts, probably because I used manners and was super nice.

‘I don’t understand why all the negative comments, yes I understand, arouse jealousy. But I am not greedy, I have left enough for others.

She continued, “I let other customers know that the staff member was discounting meat and by the time we left the store she had a group of people around her.”

Sara claims she only took what her family could afford, as she and her partner just sold two cars to have enough money for a down payment on their house.

“You don’t know our story, we might be homeless next month,” she claims.

“So put your negative thought in your own bum and move on unless you have a positive comment to say. And happy budget people.’

Sara claims she hasn’t seen any major meat reductions since Covid hit Australia in 2020.