Debate erupts over which brand sells the 'strongest' salt and vinegar chip in Australia

The chip lover explained the methodology, which included a panel of three judges

Aldi’s Sprinters came out on top – while Pringles and Vege Chips ranked poorly

A chip lover has ranked 11 salt and vinegar chips from strongest to weakest

A salt and vinegar chip fan has sparked a rift in the online ‘chippy’ community by ranking each brand’s attempt at the iconic flavor from ‘strongest’ to weakest’.

Posted on Reddit, the self-titled ‘chippoisseur’ claimed that sprinters have the strongest salt and vinegar taste, followed by Red Rock Deli.

Vege Chips were bumped into last place in the brutal rankings, while Pringles were relegated to tenth place in the table.

In an attempt to remove bias, the poster said the chips were tested by himself and two others; they looked for the chips with the strongest initial taste and aftertaste.

A Redditor has divided salt and vinegar chip lovers by ranking popular brands from strongest to weakest in taste – which people say he missed an important “hero” brand

‘The fries were so small, were rated on a handful instead of a single chip.’

The chips were then ranked high, medium and low for taste – with the bags moved up and down the chart as needed throughout the day.

His explanation seemed to satisfy his fans with many asking how his tongue held up after the thorough experiment.

“My tongue is literally splitting just thinking about this,” one fan said, garnering 699 likes.

However, many people were not convinced – some even said they had to try each variety to confirm the results.

‘I question your conclusions. Red Rock Deli chips are too sweet – the balance of flavors is (in my opinion, in this case) a massive downside. I want my mouth to burn off a salt and vinegar chip – RRD doesn’t achieve this, said one man.

“Skinny is definitely the best, I can’t believe you have them so low,” added another.

While a third asked if the testers ‘even bothered’ with palate cleansers.

Dozens of people called the experiment ‘incomplete’ as some of their favorite brands had been left off the table entirely.

“Samoboys is the king in exile on this list,” said one man.

‘They used to have the extra ‘flavour burst’ bags inside? They were amazing,’ recalled another.

The taste tester said he wanted to try the iconic brand but couldn’t find anything in store,

“Put them at the top of the list in your heart if you wish,” he added.

As people tried to pick apart the list, with some calling it ‘the biggest salt and vinegar debate of a lifetime’, an expert confirmed the location of two of the bags for a lawsuit.

‘I used to work for Smith’s who also make the Aldi brand and I can confirm that the Aldi version has a higher taste specification on all their chips.

His words seemed to satisfy some chip fans who were unsure about the table and whether to try the number one brand.

‘Higher flavor specification? Oh my lord, what a beautiful sequence of words. I am going to my nearest Aldi as soon as possible to try their sprinter chips. I haven’t actually given them a chance before, one man said.