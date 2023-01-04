Debatable selections, ‘unfair practices’, 10 for 7 – Delhi cricket is in a mess, again

Delhi’s 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign has taken one blow after another.

They lost one match outright to Maharashtra, gave up the first innings lead in two others and are now staring the barrel against Saurashtra in the ongoing fourth round of matches. Against Saurashtra they had even dropped to 10 for 7 before recovering to post 133 on the opening day at Rajkot.

Currently seventh in an eight-team pool, their hopes of making the knockouts are quickly fading.

Problems have arisen off the pitch, not uncommonly, with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) once again in the midst of controversy. On Tuesday, Gagan Khoda and Mayank Sidhana, who are part of the selection committee that chooses the Senior and Under-25 men’s teams, had a heated argument at a meeting.

While the selection of the U-25 team for the next round of CK Nayudu Trophy matches is believed to have been at the center of the discussion, there were also rumors of inconsistent selections in the Ranji team. There are also allegations against DDCA Secretary Siddharth Verma, that he prevented U-25 coach – and former Indian fast bowler – Pankaj Singh from taking part in the selection meeting.

On Wednesday, Khoda, the former Indian batsman and a national selector during MSK Prasad’s tenure as selection chief, claimed that Sidhana had tried to press “dubious candidates” in the U-25 squad.

Sidhana walked out in protest, saying he did so because of “certain selections” made by Khoda and Anil Bhardwaj, the third member of the selection panel. “Even secretary Siddharth Verma paid no heed to my objections,” Sidhana, a former Punjab player, told PTI. “Mr Khoda has not seen any of the Under-25 trial matches and the other selector, Mr Bhardwaj, only wants one player in the team, Vikas Solanki.

“My claim was that when he got a chance in BCCI Under-25 tournaments before, his performance hadn’t been great, but they insisted on going by trial match results. I can’t support unfair practices.”

Badoni opens, while frontline openers sit out

A number of questions have now been raised within Ranji’s line-up over Delhi coach Abhay Sharma’s preference to hand over the role of opener to debutant Ayush Badoni, normally a mediocre batsman, against Saurashtra’s first-class strike. Dhruv Shorey has been one of the openers, while the other two openers, Vaibhav Sharma and Salil Malhotra, are rumored to have been sidelined due to internal team politics. The two have been in the team hotel in Rajkot, and not with the team on the ground, as BCCI rules only allow 15 team members in the locker room.

Ahead of the fourth round of matches, Badoni was brought in as the opener even as designated vice-captain Himmat Singh was dropped. Senior batsman Nitish Rana has also fallen out of favour, while regular wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat has been demoted to the U-25 squad.

“Look, we select a team and the coach selects the playing XI. We don’t interfere,” Khoda said when asked about the selection shuffle.

Injuries have not helped Delhi either

Aside from selection issues, Delhi has also suffered injuries to key players. They are already without six first-choice fast bowlers and have had to dig into the reserves to pull off a pace attack.