Deb Knight slams Qantas’ apology saying $50 voucher comes with catch as frequent flyer site crashes

Radio host Deb Knight has criticized Qantas after his frequent flyer site crashed Monday, a problem that had made them worse.

Qantas has been fighting since the reopening of international borders in November last year to restore its bad reputation and the beginning of months of chaos in the industry.

In the latest olive branch extension to outraged customers, Qantas on Sunday offered a range of benefits to members of its frequent flyer club, including $50 flight credits and access to airport lounges.

But the effort to mend the relationship has gotten off to a rocky start.

Qantas’ frequent flyer site crashed Monday morning as thousands rushed to claim their sorry credit, denying travelers access to benefits.

The message on the website simply stated, “We are experiencing some issues. We are currently working on a solution. Try again.’

At 2GB on Monday, Deb Knight said the site’s fall was “just an affront to injury.”

Knight also sued the airline for forcing customers to use the vouchers within weeks.

Deb Knight (pictured) criticizes Qantas for crashing their frequent flyer site Monday, which she says makes things worse

‘There is a deadline, you have to accept the offer at the end of September, otherwise the olive branch will be gone. It has to be delivered across the board… it has to be delivered directly to you,” Knight said.

On Sunday, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce personally apologized in a video and email to his members.

“Over the past few months, too many of you have had flights delayed, canceled flights and lost bags,” Joyce said.

“There are good reasons for that, but when it comes to what you expect from Qantas, it’s not good enough.

“On behalf of the national airline, I would like to apologize and assure you that we are working hard to get back to our best.”

On Monday’s Today show, aviation expert Quentin Long praises Joyce and Qantas for taking responsibility for the tumultuous past 12 months.

“I don’t think a CEO looks forward to having to apologize to customers, but I think it was a sincere and heartfelt apology. He took personal responsibility,” he said.

“As a thank you, they said we want to give you some goodwill through the frequent flyer community, which is very smart.

For example, every frequent flyer in Australia and New Zealand is about to receive a $50 credit. That’s a lot of money to risk.”

The $50 travel credit can be used by passengers when purchasing a round-trip Qantas flight.

Frequent flyers with silver status and above also have access to the Qantas club or international business lounge.

Joyce said work is already being done to improve the airline’s services.

“We’ve hired 1,500 more people since April, we’ve adjusted our schedules… to accommodate a 50 percent increase in absenteeism, and we’re using our new technology to make your journey easier,” he said.

“We are already seeing continued improvement in baggage handling and on-time performance, and while factors beyond our control, such as the weather, can affect our schedule, we expect things to continue to improve each week.”

The voucher comes as Qantas’ reputation takes a nosedive with the airline suffering from flight delays and cancellations, long boarding times and baggage handling issues.

Colin Hughes, the airline’s chief operating officer, wrote to senior employees that Qantas was looking for at least 100 managers for up to five days a week in various airport positions.

Mr Hughes said there was “no expectation that you would choose this role in addition to your full-time position,” but noted that it was a necessary move in response to growing criticism of Qantas’s ability to meet passenger demand. to fulfil.

“During your time in the emergency program, you are an embedded resource within the ground handling partners,” the airline’s COO wrote.

“This means you will receive a roster, be scheduled to operate and be guided and managed in the live operations by our major handling partners.”

QantasLink topped the list for canceled flights in April this year with 591 followed closely by Qantas with 426, data from the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics revealed.

May was even higher with one in every 13 Qantas flights canceled or 7.6 percent of the airline’s total flights, up from 5.1 percent the previous month.