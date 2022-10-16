Death toll in 'terrorist' shooting at Russian military base near Ukraine border 'rises to 22'

The death toll from a shooting at a Russian military base on the border with Ukraine has risen to 22 after two gunmen from Tajikistan opened fire on other recruits, reportedly over religion.

Initial reports said 11 soldiers had been killed and another 15 wounded at a training ground in the Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed yesterday.

But it has now been suggested that twice as many were shot and killed, with independent news outlet SOTA suggesting that 22 soldiers died and 16 were wounded.

There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy in the numbers after the mass shootings.

The Ministry of Defense, which only disclosed the shooting about 12 hours after the incident, said two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops before they themselves were shot dead by a sniper.

The incident took place during target practice, where a gunner fired at a target before suddenly turning his machine gun on a crowd of troops watching.

A second shooter used a different weapon to fire at the men before a ‘sniper’ then shot the gunmen dead, reports said. They were both citizens of an unspecified former Soviet republic, it is understood.

SOTA also reports that a third assailant is currently ‘on the run’ following the incident.

Ukrainian official Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said a dispute over religion preceded the shooting.

The attack is said to have happened in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine

The ministry has described the incident as a terrorist attack. Pictured: Putin speaks at a summit of leaders on Friday

Russian nationals drafted during the partial mobilization are seen being sent into battle

The gunmen were reported to be from the former Soviet state of Tajikistan and were among mobilized ‘reservists’ at an army base in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

Tajikistan is a predominantly Muslim nation, while about half of Russians follow various branches of Christianity.

Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said today: ‘A terrible event happened on our territory, on the territory of one of the military units.

‘Many soldiers were killed and wounded. There are no residents of the Belgorod region among the wounded and killed.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has described the incident as a terrorist attack. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the incident.

An eyewitness said: ‘They just went out and started [to shoot].’

The killings were at a training ground as the soldiers were undergoing target practice ahead of deployments to the front line.

The military ‘volunteers’ were mainly from the Bryansk region, but at least one was from the Moscow region, SOTA said.

The carnage was at a military unit near the village of Soloti, where a military camp was built in 2017 along with a training ground for the 752nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division in the Western Military District.

It comes after a recent mutiny at the same base, when 100 mobilized soldiers reportedly refused to be moved to the epicenter of intense fighting at Lyman.

An official source said: ‘During a firearms training session with people who volunteered to take part in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the unit’s personnel.’

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky said yesterday that Ukrainian troops still hold the strategic eastern city of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks – as the situation in the greater Donbas region remains very difficult.

A photo shows the city administration building hit by recent shelling in the Donetsk region of Ukraine today

Luba, an 80-year-old Ukrainian resident, reacted under shelling in the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region yesterday

Russian forces have repeatedly tried to capture Bakhmut, which is on a main road leading to the towns of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Both are located in the Donetsk region.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have targeted more than 30 towns and villages across Ukraine, launching five missile and 23 airstrikes and up to 60 rocket attacks, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said today.

In response, Ukraine’s air forces have carried out 32 strikes, hitting 24 Russian targets.

Fighting is particularly intense in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk and the strategically important Kherson province in the south, three of the four regions that Putin ‘annexed’ in fake referendums.

The positions of the southern forces were attacked several times yesterday and a small ‘shootout’ took place near the village of Tryfonivka, Kherson, the Southern Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

It comes as Putin seeks to reverse his fortunes in the war by mobilizing around 300,000 conscripts – a move that sparked protests and sent hundreds of thousands fleeing Russia.

Putin said on Friday that more than 220,000 reservists had already been called up as part of an effort to recruit 300,000.

Although the Russian leader stated that only people who had recently served in the military will be covered by the draft, activists and rights groups reported that military conscription offices are rounding up people without army experience – some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons.

Some of the newly drafted reservists posted videos of being forced to sleep on the floor or even outside and given rusty weapons before being sent to the front line.

The authorities have acknowledged that the mobilization was often poorly organized and promised to improve the situation.

A burnt car is seen near an administrative building after shelling in Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Sunday

Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building where six 155mm rounds of ammunition were fired

Putin said earlier this week that the latest military mobilization he ordered is coming to an end and that he has no plans for further conscription once it ends.

But it was revealed earlier this week that Iranian troops have quietly joined the Ukrainian frontline to help train Moscow’s forces in how to operate kamikaze drones.

Up to 50 specialists from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been sent to the southern and eastern front with hundreds of Shahed-136 drones, according to the Mirror.

An attack by the Iranian-made ‘suicide drones’ struck on Thursday near Makrariv, a small town located 31 miles west of Kiev, destroying critical infrastructure.

Despite denials by the Iranian regime that its forces are getting involved in the conflict, IRGC troops have reportedly been based in Dzankoi in Crimea and Kherson in the south, where one team has already been destroyed.

A Ukrainian source told the paper: ‘At least one of the Iranian training teams has been targeted recently and they are being actively hunted.

“We have been concerned for some time that IRGC specialists are assisting Russia in their horrific attacks on civilians, and of course they are being targeted.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week accused Russia of using Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs – also known as suicide drones – against military and civilian targets.

Tehran has denied selling the drones to Russia, but there is mounting evidence that Moscow is deploying the weapon.

Between September 30 and October 6 alone, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it had destroyed 24 of the weapons, which are designed to be flown directly into targets – overwhelming and evading air defenses along the way.

With a range of more than 600 miles, the explosive-laden drones can ‘hover’ over potential targets for hours before being slammed directly into enemy soldiers, vehicles or buildings from above – causing an explosion.

Russia has stepped up its bombardment of civilian areas in recent weeks as its military lost ground in several occupied regions of Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed.

Kyiv said 83 missiles or drones were fired into the country on Monday morning, hitting the capital and several other cities, killing civilians in the process.

‘They want panic and chaos. They want to destroy our energy system,’ Zelensky said in a video address on Telegram. He added: Russia is ‘trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth.’

There are growing concerns about Putin’s willingness to start nuclear war.

The Russian leader has increased the number of strategic nuclear bombers stationed at an air base near the Finnish and Norwegian borders, satellite images show.

Putin warned of ‘global catastrophe’ if Nato troops collide directly with Russia, although he has now raised the risk himself.

The coming weeks will see a series of Russian nuclear exercises predicted to include test-firing ballistic missiles, while Nato tests its readiness to respond to such attacks.

Western officials said Russia was ‘rapidly depleting’ its supply of missiles and, because of sanctions, was unable to import the parts needed to manufacture replacements.

One added: ‘For these reasons, Russia cannot sustain the air campaign indefinitely.’