Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion

AMASRA, Turkey – Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began on Saturday as officials pushed the death toll to at least 40 people.

Desperate relatives had waited in the cold all night outside the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise (TTK) state mine in the town of Amasra, in the coastal Black Sea province of Bartin, hoping for news. 110 miners were working several hundred meters underground when the explosion happened Friday night.

Their waiting turned into devastation on Saturday afternoon. Women wept at the funeral of miner Selcuk Ayvaz, whose coffin was wrapped in the red and white Turkish flag.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on the scene after tweeting that any neglect of security measures would be punished.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday 40 miners were confirmed dead. Eleven were injured and hospitalized, five of them in serious condition, while 58 others escaped the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed. The status of a surviving miner was unclear.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the rescue efforts were nearing completion. He had previously said fires were still raging in the mine gallery where more than a dozen miners were trapped. Work to isolate and cool the fire continued, he said.

Preliminary assessments indicated the explosion was likely caused by firedamp, which is a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines, Donmez said overnight. Three prosecutors were investigating the blast.

A day shift miner said he saw the news and rushed to the site to help with the rescue. “We saw a terrifying scene. It can’t be described, it’s very sad,” said Celal Kara, 40. “They’re all my friends… they all had dreams,” the 14-year-old miner told The Associated Press. after leaving the mine, his face covered in soot.

Ambulances were on standby on site. Rescue teams were sent to the area, including from neighboring provinces, Turkish disaster relief agency AFAD said. Dark smoke rose from the entrance to the mine, which is surrounded by woods.

A mining engineer from TTK told broadcaster NTV that his team of rescue and occupational safety personnel arrived at the site Friday evening. Ismail Cetin said they went into the mine and walked about 2.5 kilometers with their equipment and stretchers. They found nine bodies, which he called “mining martyrs.”

Neighboring countries expressed their condolences to Turkey. The Greek prime minister offered rescue aid, although relations between the two neighbors have been particularly tense recently.

Separately, Turkey’s police headquarters said in a statement that legal action would be taken against 12 people who allegedly shared provocative content about the mine explosion to incite hatred on social media.

The worst mining disaster in Turkey was in 2014, when 301 miners died after a fire at a coal mine in the western city of Soma. Just five months later, 18 miners were killed in the central Karaman province after a flood at a coal mine.

